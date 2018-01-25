T-Mobile Customers Get More to Cheer for at the Winter Games: Free Unlimited High-Speed Data and Calling!

Un-carrier customers can simply enjoy the games in South Korea – with zero hassles or extra fees
Bellevue, Washington — January 25, 2018 —It only happens once every four years, so T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) came to compete … and Un-carrier customers are the winners! Throughout the Winter Games, T-Mobile customers get free unlimited high-speed data wherever they travel in South Korea and free unlimited calls within South Korea and back home to the US! That’s in addition to free texting, which T-Mobile customers already get when they travel in 140+ countries and destinations, including South Korea.
Even better, customers don’t have to do a thing. Starting February 7 and through March 20 after the Paralympics closing ceremonies, unlimited data and calling just work in South Korea for T-Mobile customers with postpaid plans, at absolutely no additional cost. So Un-carrier customers can capture the thrill of the games and share those gold medal moments … hassle-free.
“The Winter Games are full of unforgettable moments, and now, T-Mobile customers in South Korea can snap, tweet and share those big moments without worrying about bill shock when they get back home,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “And while the carriers gouge you and make you jump through ridiculous hoops, the Un-carrier makes it easy! Free and unlimited data and calling just HAPPEN from the moment you step foot in South Korea.”
Meanwhile, Verizon forces customers to share their personal data and jump through multiple hoops – sign up for a loyalty program, download an app, get a ‘TravelPass’ – just to get a measly 500 MB of high-speed data per day. And Verizon customers who miss Big Red’s deadline must still purchase a TravelPass for $10 per day. Otherwise, Verizon will charge them international roaming and data fees per MB, which could cost thousands. And AT&T customers will be forking over extra cash no matter what. If you sign up for AT&T’s ‘International Day Pass,’ you’ll pay an extra $10 per day just to use your plan in South Korea. But watch out if you forget to sign up, because AT&T will charge you over $3,000 a week if you use your phone like you normally do at home!
This shouldn’t surprise anyone because T-Mobile always has the best benefits for travelers! With T-Mobile ONE, Un-carrier customers already get free data roaming and texting in 140+ countries and destinations. And, they get free texting all flight long and a free hour of smartphone Wi-Fi on domestic flights with Gogo.
For more information about T-Mobile’s travel benefits and deal for customers visiting the Winter Games, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/international.
