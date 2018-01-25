T-Mobile Customers Get More to Cheer for at the Winter Games: Free Unlimited High-Speed Data and Calling!

While the carriers’ travel plans confuse, restrict and gouge customers,

Un-carrier customers can simply enjoy the games in South Korea – with zero hassles or extra fees

# # #



On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. Qualifying postpaid service & capable device required. Experience & speeds vary based on your device & location. Unlimited talk & text features for direct communications between 2 people. Premium-rate numbers not included. Service may be terminated or restricted for excessive roaming; primary usage must occur on our US network. Device must register on US network before int’l use. See Data Management practices at T-mobile.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210