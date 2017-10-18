Verizon Earnings (as told by NFLX clips)

Hot diggity… it’s earnings season! Verizon is first out of the gate on Thursday morning (really, about the only time they’ve been first at anything in the past 5 years). To mark the occasion, we combined two of our very favorite things: trolling and Netflix!
Here’s the Verizon story as told with Netflix clips.
