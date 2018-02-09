Add a Line, Valentine! Add One, Get Another Free at T-Mobile

Also, you can double your deals by combining this with T-Mobile’s current Buy One Get One smartphone deals.
Bellevue, Washington — February 9, 2018 — BAD line: “Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.” GOOD line: the one you get for FREE at T-Mobile, just in time for Valentine’s Day! Starting tomorrow, February 10, get a FREE line of service when you add one to your family plan. Only at T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), anyone on an eligible T-Mobile ONE family plan can get in on the action.
“Flowers and chocolate are for amateurs,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “Step AWAY from those stuffed bears and candy hearts, and get your valentines something they’ll actually use and love!”
Even better, you can combine your free line deal with all of the Un-carrier’s current offers, including BOGOs on twelve superphones from Samsung, LG and others. Also, starting tomorrow, get half off (up to $215) one of T-Mobile’s most popular smartwatches when you buy one, plus amazing deals on accessories.
So take those new lines and use them on anything you want … a smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, Nest Secure to help keep your valentines safe or T-Mobile SyncUp DRIVE to turn your car into a 4G LTE hotspot!
Plus, all your lines will be on America’s Best Unlimited Network. In OpenSignal’s latest State of Mobile Networks USA report, nearly six billion tests show that T-Mobile customers get the fastest LTE speeds nationwide and that they get an LTE signal more often than customers of any other major wireless company.
This awesome deal is available to new and existing customers, including T-Mobile for Business customers (12 lines or less). Just add a line to your T-Mobile ONE family plan (two or more T-Mobile ONE voice lines) and get another line of equal or lesser value free after bill credits with AutoPay. But, it’s only happening for a limited time – so head into your local T-Mobile store or go online today!
On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion, the small fraction of customers using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p.Limited time offers; subject to change. Device offers: Sales tax on full price due at sale; if you cancel wireless service remaining balance becomes due. Visit T-Mobile.com for details on device deals. Data w/ DIGITS: Required for smartwatch offer. Sales tax included in monthly service price; $5 more/line w/o AutoPay. Free Line: Qualifying credit and plan required; must have at least 3 full-priced lines. Credit applied to lowest cost line added while offer is available. Credit may take up to 2 bill cycles; cancel any of the paid lines and credits will stop. $5 more/line w/o Autopay. Not eligible for Kickback. Limit 1 free line per account.
OpenSignal State of Mobile Networks USA report - January 2018, based on independent analysis of 5,928,296,946 on-device measurements recorded by 237,213 users during the period Oct 1 - Dec 30, 2017 ©2018 OpenSignal Inc.
