A New Reason to Get a Fake ID: Introducing T-Mobile ONE Unlimited 55+

The Un-carrier launches unlimited for a generation of rule breakers.

Now, for Americans age 55+, two lines of T-Mobile ONE are just $60 — all on America’s best unlimited network

Video typically streams on device at 480p. On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>32GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Tethering at max 3G speeds. Unlimited 55+: Postpaid only; at participating locations. Max 2 voice lines. Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be req’d. Not eligible for Kickback, Insider Hookup, or some discounts. Includes 200 MB roaming. Without AutoPay, $5 more/line. Sales tax & regulatory fees included in monthly service price; see in-store materials for specifics in your state.

