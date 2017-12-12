Un-carrier Freestylers Attend the American Music Awards

December 12, 2017
Un-carrier Freestylers Attend the American Music Awards
At the Un-carrier, we work hard and play hard. Part of playing hard is making making cool contests that our team members can really get into. We asked our T-Mobile employees for their best T-Mobile freestyles for the Be The Music to See The Music Contest, an all-expenses paid trip for two, to one of the biggest music events of the year – the American Music Awards (AMAs) live in Los Angeles (LA) in November.  
 
Here’s how they entered:
  1. Contestants created a short video (max 60 seconds) of themselves performing their best T-Mobile insired acapaella freestyle rap or hip hop song.
  2. Get Social! Once videos were completed contestants then posted it to Twitter or Instagram using #UnlimitedFreestyle and #TMUSIC.
  3. Rally for Likes! The contest winners were determined by the number of “likes” on their post!
Our talented T-Mobile freestylers hit Twitter and Instagram hard with some of the most creative rhymes and original lyrics out there, showcasing yet again just how passionate and talented our team members truly are. After thousands of "likes" poured in for entries on Instagram posts, two employees came out on top: Lissette Ortiz, T-Mobile Retail Associate Manager from Jamaica, New York and Samuel Thompson, T-Mobile Diversity Program Manager from Wichita, Kansas.
 
Within days, Lissette, Sam and their plus ones headed down to LA for the experience of a lifetime. Not only did they get to stay in a top-rated hotel just blocks away from the Microsoft Theater where the AMAs were taking place, they also got to walk the red carpet prior to the show! Celebs from across the entertainment industry were within arms' reach as they chatted with the likes of Deon Cole (actor/comedian), Tracy Ellis Ross (actress/comedian), and others.
 
"One of the biggest highlights of the night was seeing Diana Ross perform live," said Sam. "I grew up on Motown music so this was pretty awesome."
 
Hear Lissette and Sam drop the beat on their Instagram submissions and check out the photos below from their trip to the AMAs! 

