Un-carrier Freestylers Attend the American Music Awards

Here’s how they entered:
- Contestants created a short video (max 60 seconds) of themselves performing their best T-Mobile insired acapaella freestyle rap or hip hop song.
- Get Social! Once videos were completed contestants then posted it to Twitter or Instagram using #UnlimitedFreestyle and #TMUSIC.
- Rally for Likes! The contest winners were determined by the number of “likes” on their post!
Within days, Lissette, Sam and their plus ones headed down to LA for the experience of a lifetime. Not only did they get to stay in a top-rated hotel just blocks away from the Microsoft Theater where the AMAs were taking place, they also got to walk the red carpet prior to the show! Celebs from across the entertainment industry were within arms' reach as they chatted with the likes of Deon Cole (actor/comedian), Tracy Ellis Ross (actress/comedian), and others.
"One of the biggest highlights of the night was seeing Diana Ross perform live," said Sam. "I grew up on Motown music so this was pretty awesome."
Hear Lissette and Sam drop the beat on their Instagram submissions and check out the photos below from their trip to the AMAs!