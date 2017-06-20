Employee Reviews Land Un-Carrier CEO John Legere in America’s Top CEOs Rankings (Again!)

Bellevue, Washington — June 20, 2017 — T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) President and CEO John Legere today was again named among the most admired CEOs in the nation for the 3rd year — coming in at No. 20 in Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards that recognize the Highest Rated CEOs for 2017. To earn the top spot, T-Mobile employees voluntarily posted company reviews on Glassdoor that included feedback about Legere’s leadership and gave him a remarkable, best-ever approval rating of 96%. And America’s Un-CEO crushed it with the No.1 spot in the wireless space — the carrier CEOs didn’t even make it onto the top 100 list. Legere also came out on top as No.1 in Seattle and the state of Washington.
“I wholeheartedly support direct feedback so it’s even more humbling that this ranking comes from people on the T-Mobile team who felt empowered to visit Glassdoor and share their honest opinions about what we’re doing well and where we can be better,” said Legere. “The Un-carrier revolution is built on a foundation of listening to our customers and employees and then taking action. It's how we are driving real change across this entire industry."
“If you’re among the more than 100,000 employees at T-Mobile or among the 73 million happy Un-carrier customers, you know John’s anything BUT your average CEO,” said Liz McAuliffe, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for T-Mobile. “He embodies the Un-carrier’s spirit of focus, enthusiasm and pushing the edge of the envelope—all for the benefit of T-Mobile employees and customers.”
CEO approval ratings are gathered through Glassdoor’s online company review survey, which seeks to gain current and former employee sentiment about job and company satisfaction, the work environment and the culture. Employees are asked to rate a number of workplace factors like compensation and benefits as well as work-life balance, and asked whether they approve or disapprove of the way their CEO is leading the company. In addition, employees are asked to describe some of the upsides and downsides of working for the company and provide any advice for senior management. Among the 700,000 companies reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 67 percent.
“Our CEO John Legere is second to none; he's the No.1 consumer advocate in wireless and a very appreciative person of his employees,” one employee wrote on Glassdoor. “The company is killin’ it in the wireless marketplace.”
T-Mobile as an employer also continued to gain above average rankings with employees giving an average 3.9 out of 5 stars for culture and values, work/life balance, senior management, compensation & benefits and career opportunities. That’s well above the typical company average among the more than 700,000 businesses reviewed of 3.3 stars. 83% of employees say they recommend T-Mobile as a great place to work to a friend and employees on average give the company 4 out of 5 stars for compensation and benefits offerings, which include annual stock grants for all employees.
Beyond rave reviews posted to Glassdoor, the spirit and engagement Legere inspires in employees to create a great work environment can be seen in a growing list of accolades and awards …
- Since 2013, T-Mobile has won 62 local and national ‘Best Places to Work’ awards and accolades — almost all based on employee survey responses.
- For four years in a row, T-Mobile’s received a perfect 100 from the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Equality Index, earning a “Best Place to Work for LGBT Employees” award for 2017.
- 93% of employees said they take pride in working for T-Mobile in a recent anonymous internal survey.
See the complete list of all Highest Rated CEOs in 2017 at www.glassdoor.com/Highest-Rated-CEOs-LST_KQ0,18.htm
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit Glassdoor Economic Research. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the Glassdoor Blog and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the Glassdoor for Employers Blog. Visit Glassdoor.com or download our apps on iOS and Android platforms.