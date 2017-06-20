Employee Reviews Land Un-Carrier CEO John Legere in America’s Top CEOs Rankings (Again!)

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

http://www.t-mobile.com

.



About Glassdoor

Glassdoor

is one of the largest and fastest growing job sites in the world today. Set apart by the tens of millions of reviews and insights provided by employees and candidates, Glassdoor combines all the jobs with this valuable data to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like

job advertising

and

employer branding

products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for approximately 700,000 companies in more than 190 countries. For labor market trends and analysis, visit

Glassdoor Economic Research

. For company news and career advice and tips, visit the

Glassdoor Blog

and for employer-related news and insights to help employers hire, visit the

Glassdoor for Employers Blog

. Visit

Glassdoor.com

or download our apps on

iOS

and

Android

platforms.