The Un-carrier Goes ‘All In.’ T-Mobile ONE Now Includes Taxes & Fees.

T-Mobile US COO Mike Sievert announced the industry-first move to include taxes and fees for T-Mobile ONE customers during the Un-carrier Next event at CES in Las Vegas.

T-Mobile US President and CEO John Legere announced the addition of 2.1 million net customers in the fourth quarter and 8.2 million net customers for 2016 during the Un-carrier Next event at CES in Las Vegas.

Saturday Night Live Weekend Update’s Michael Che and Colin Jost opened T-Mobile’s Un-carrier Next event at CES in Las Vegas with their take on the wireless industry.