It’s Official: T-Mobile Has “Best Phone Service” on Tom’s Guide List

Bellevue, Washington — Nov. 1, 2017 — We don’t wanna brag, but…well, yes we do. We’re winning, again! T-Mobile took home the title of Best Phone Service in Tom’s Guide “Best Tech Values 2017,” the popular review site’s new consumer technology awards program. The Tom’s Guide editorial team chose their champs through hands-on testing, in-depth research, and – taking a note from the Un-carrier playbook – listening to their readers! More than 10 million of ‘em weighed in on the winners.
“When you give people awesome coverage at a fair price – surprise! – they’re happy,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “We’re hyped that the team at Tom’s Guide – and their readers – recognized T-Mobile as the best phone service, and we’ll keep giving customers what they want – all on America’s best LTE unlimited network. We won’t stop!”
“With so many options for quality products in the marketplace today, consumers have a hard time making the right decision,” said Mark Spoonauer, Editor-in-Chief of Tom’s Guide. “After months of research, which included buying and rigorous testing many of Amazon’s best sellers, we’re confident consumers will feel more secure in purchasing their gadgets after reviewing this list.”
Best Tech Values 2017 features products for everyone: fitness buffs, gamers, TV watchers, cell phone fanatics, music and photography lovers, and more. T-Mobile is in good company on the winner’s list, which included:
- Best Phone Service: T-Mobile
- Smart Speaker: Amazon Echo Dot
- Music Service: Google Play Plus YouTube Red
- Fitness Tracker: Fitbit Flex 2
- TV and Streaming: Roku
- Streaming Service: Netflix
- Key Finder: Tile Pro
