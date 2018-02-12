T-Mobile Exclusive: A Sneak Peek and Tickets to Twentieth Century Fox Film’s Red Sparrow ONLY for Un-carrier Customers

Only through T-Mobile Tuesdays, Un-carrier customers get a $4 ticket to see Red Sparrow, PLUS everyone gets an exclusive sneak peek at the film and the chance to win a once in a lifetime ‘secret agent’ VIP trip to Washington D.C.
Bellevue, Washington and Los Angeles, California — February 12, 2018 — Here’s your chance to catch the highly anticipated new film Red Sparrow for less than a 5-spot! Thanks to the partnership between T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Twentieth Century Fox:
- This morning, T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere exclusively debuted a 90-second video sneak peek of Red Sparrow, available first from T-Mobile!
- Tomorrow, in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and on @TMobile on Twitter, anyone can enter to win a ‘secret agent’ VIP trip to Washington D.C.
- Tuesday, February 27, Un-carrier customers can get a $4 ticket to see Red Sparrow starring Jennifer Lawrence in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, redeemable with the Atom Tickets app
“Twentieth Century Fox Film is excited to debut part two of our six-movie partnership with T-Mobile,” said Zachary Eller, EVP, Marketing Partnerships, Twentieth Century Fox Film. “We love to be able to provide T-Mobile customers with exclusive offers and content from our 2018 slate!”
Red Sparrow stars Jennifer Lawrence as prima ballerina Dominika Egorova. When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why Dominika finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.
Tomorrow, February 13, T-Mobile customers and anyone else can enter to win the chance to be treated like a ‘secret agent’ in a trip to Washington D.C. in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and Twitter. The trip includes luxury accommodations for three nights in the heart of D.C., where the lucky winner and a guest will tour the International Spy Museum, rendezvous and get a private tour of D.C.’s espionage hotspots with a former C.I.A. agent, test state-of-the-art spy equipment and more!
Customers can claim their $4 ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on February 27, redeem it through the Atom Tickets app and see Red Sparrow in theaters starting March 2.
For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About Twentieth Century Fox Film
One of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of 20th Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Twentieth Century Fox Family.
