T-Mobile Ready for Historic Winter Storm

Advance Preparations
Before any major storm in the US or its territories, including this one, T-Mobile sets up an engineering command center and deploys rapid-response teams to minimize potential interruptions to wireless service. In addition, T-Mobile’s Geo-Redundant Network Operation Centers (NOCs) closely manage network traffic and further coordinate the response.
Recovery Efforts
Even with our extensive advance preparations, service interruptions may happen, particularly if there are power outages. We are beginning to see power outages in many storm-impacted areas and are continuing to monitor that closely. Once recovery efforts can begin, T-Mobile deploys equipment, supplies and disaster experts to all affected areas. Emergency equipment includes portable generators, fuel trucks, Cell On Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (CoLTS), fuel and diesel trucks and other vehicles.
While engineers work to restore service (if your mobile service has been interrupted) here are some things to keep in mind:
- Stay safe and calm. Our engineers are aware of outages when they occur and will work 24/7 to get service restored as quickly as possible.
- Hazardous conditions may cause delays. Flooding, downed trees and other obstacles can hinder restoration efforts. Engineers will make repairs as soon as it’s safe to do so.
- If you still have power but no mobile service, try Wi-Fi calling, which allows T-Mobile customers with capable devices to text and make and receive voice calls via any Wi-Fi connection. For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and for Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling
- Send a text instead of calling. Text messages are more likely to get through a wireless network during high-usage periods because they take up fewer network resources.
- If you need to make a call, consider keeping it short so others can also get through. The number of calls typically spikes during severe weather events, so keeping the lines free for emergency workers and your neighbors would be appreciated!
Customers have several options to stay up to date with T-Mobile’s recovery efforts:
- Follow CTO Neville Ray on social media
- Visit www.my.t-mobile.com or call 611 from your T-Mobile handset