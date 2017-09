T-Mobile Announces Un-carrier Next – Join us on September 6

# # #

: T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce what’s next for the Un-carrier and how the company will continue to change wireless for good.: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 8:00am Pacific (11:00am Eastern).: Get all the details as they are released live at http://www.t-mobile.com/ucnext and https:// newsroom.t-mobile.com . An on-demand replay will also be available on the T-Mobile newsroom shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.: T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere and other executives.