T-Mobile Announces Un-carrier Next – Join us on September 6

August 31, 2017
What:    T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will announce what’s next for the Un-carrier and how the company will continue to change wireless for good.
 
When:   Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 8:00am Pacific (11:00am Eastern).
 
Where:  Get all the details as they are released live at http://www.t-mobile.com/ucnext and https://newsroom.t-mobile.com. An on-demand replay will also be available on the T-Mobile newsroom shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
 
Who:     T-Mobile President and CEO John Legere and other executives.
 

About T-Mobile
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 69.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
 
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
