T-Mobile Tuesdays Thankings (8/15/17): Chance to Win Tickets to Mayweather v. McGregor & More

Tomorrow, August 15, get a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas to attend the fight of the year between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. The winner and their guest will be flown to Las Vegas to stay for two nights. They’ll get VIP access to the official weigh-in event and the main event. The trip includes airfare, VIP access to the weigh-in and tickets to the fight.



Everyone — even carrier customers — can enter to win. Starting at 9am PT tomorrow, follow @TMobile on Twitter for details on how to enter. The contest runs throughout the day and the winner will be announced by @TMobile by 4pm PT.



The biggest fight deserves the biggest screens. The next best thing to being at the ring is watching LIVE on August 26 when Fathom Events brings the showdown to movie theaters nationwide. Tickets are available now at atm.tk/mvmfight.



Additional T-Mobile Tuesdays Thankings for customers this week:

$4 movie ticket to opening weekend of “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” with Atom Tickets

Free small Slurpee at participating 7-Eleven locations

$100 delivery fee credit on purchases through next Tuesday at Postmates

Free “Sonic CD” Steam game for PC

Grand Prize: $3,500 for Travel via a prepaid American Express card (One winner)

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” Swag Bag (50 winners)

Lionsgate Blu-Ray Bundle (200 winners)

“Sonic Mania” game (20 winners)

