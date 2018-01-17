T-Mobile and Twentieth Century Fox Film Join Forces to Give Customers the Red Carpet Treatment At Deadpool 2, Maze Runner and More

And, T-Mobile customers get more than just tickets – they can enter to win trips to attend premieres and other VIP experiences, plus access to movie sneak peeks available first from T-Mobile.
“In 2017, we served up over 63 million awesome freebies and deals to Un-carrier customers through T-Mobile Tuesdays,” said John Legere, president and CEO at T-Mobile. “Now, we are bringing this year’s biggest blockbuster movies from 20th Century Fox Film just to say ‘Thank you for being a customer’!”
“Twentieth Century Fox Film is excited to partner with T-Mobile for a program across our 2018 slate because we know their customers really love movies!” said Zachary Eller, EVP, Marketing Partnerships, 20th Century Fox. “T-Mobile Tuesdays make it easy to deliver VIP access to our biggest films that will excite and engage their tens of millions of loyal customers. That’s what makes this exclusive partnership an all-around win.”
Last year, T-Mobile and Twentieth Century Fox Film teamed up with Atom Tickets for War for the Planet of the Apes to bring Un-carrier customers discounted tickets and the deal was such a hit, it paved the way for this more extensive partnership.
T-Mobile customers love the big screen – in fact, movies are the #1 most popular deal on T-Mobile Tuesdays! So, the Un-carrier’s doing what it does best: delivering even more of what customers really want!
T-Mobile customers can claim their $4 ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on January 23, redeem it through the Atom Tickets app by January 28, and see Maze Runner: The Death Cure in theaters starting January 26. Maze Runner: The Death Cure is the epic finale to the science-fiction action saga which follows a group of friends as they attempt to save each other in their final and most dangerous mission yet.
For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.
Limited time offers; subject to change. No purchase necessary for sweepstakes. Qualifying plan required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Maze Runner Ticket: Free Atom account required. Claim by 4:59 am ET on 1/24/18 and redeem by 2:59 ET on 1/29/18. Limit 1 code per ticket order.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About Twentieth Century Fox Film
One of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of 20th Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Twentieth Century Fox Family.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com
Investor Relations
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210
investor.relations@t-mobile.com