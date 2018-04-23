Score $4 Tix to Deadpool 2 Thanks to T-Mobile and Twentieth Century Fox Partnership

T-Mobile customers get $4 tickets in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and everyone gets a chance to win free movie tickets for a year or a Deadpool Dream Trip – complete with Katana training!
Bellevue, Washington and Los Angeles, California — April 23, 2018 — What happens when the Merc with a Mouth meets the CEO with a Mouth? You’re about to find out, thanks to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Twentieth Century Fox:
- On Tuesday, May 15, Un-carrier customers can snag a $4 ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to see Deadpool 2 during opening weekend
- And, starting tomorrow in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or on Twitter @TMobile, everyone can enter to win a Deadpool Dream Trip to see Deadpool 2 before it hits theaters
- Then, on Tuesday, May 1, don’t miss your chance to win movie tickets for you and a friend for an ENTIRE YEAR from Atom Tickets in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app!
And how’d you like to master Deadpool’s serious kung fu skills? Tomorrow, April 24, via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or Twitter, everyone can enter to win a moviegoer’s dream trip to New York City and experience the ultimate ninja masterclass at one of the oldest Dojos in New York, AND see Deadpool 2 before it hits theaters! You’ll get trained by an expert sensei, learn how to master Deadpool’s Katana swords, and practice taking down ninjas in a specially choreographed fight scheme inspired by the movie! This once-in-a-lifetime trip includes three nights’ luxury accommodations for you and a guest, and it’s all courtesy T-Mobile and Twentieth Century Fox. Just click to enter in the app or re-tweet @TMobile’s Deadpool sweepstakes message.
Plus, on May 1, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and tmobiletuesdays.com will feature an interactive Deadpool 2 trailer game, with a chance to win free movie tickets for you and a friend for a YEAR from Atom Tickets! Using your superhero sight, find and click on hidden images in the video to enter to win.
“Twentieth Century Fox is excited that Deadpool 2 is the next movie in our yearlong movie partnership with T-Mobile,” said Zachary Eller, EVP, Marketing Partnerships, Twentieth Century Fox Film. “We love providing T-Mobile customers with exclusive offers and content from the best of this year’s movies!”
Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds as the wisecracking Marvel mercenary. After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, disfigured cafeteria chef Wade Wilson struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry's hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade battles ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of canines as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor - finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World's Best Lover.
Un-carrier customers can claim their $4 ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on May 15, redeem it through the Atom Tickets app and see Deadpool 2 in theaters starting May 18.
For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.
Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 U.S., P.R., and D.C. 13. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by T-Mobile. For how to enter & full rules visit t-mobiletuesdays.com. Deadpool Dream Trip: Enter from 4/24/18 @ 5:00 AM ET to 4/25/18 @ 4:59 AM ET. Tickets for a Year: Enter from 5/1/18 @ 5:00 AM ET to 5/7/18 @ 11:59 AM ET. $4 Deadpool Ticket: Qualifying plan required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Free Atom account req’d. Claim by 4:59 ET on 5/16/18 and redeem with Atom by 5:59 a.m. ET on 5/21/18. Limit 1 code per ticket order.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About Twentieth Century Fox Film
One of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of Twentieth Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family.
