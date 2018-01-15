T-Mobile Trailblazers Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

#TMOMLKIn 1957, Dr. King issued a stirring call to action, when he said that "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'" Our people take this call to heart, volunteering within our communities to remember Dr. King, with a goal to give over 5,000 hours of service this the week. Whether painting murals, planning supply drives, or celebrating with community organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, we aspire to that greatness Dr. King spoke of when he said, "Everybody can be great, because anybody can serve."
In line with T-Mobile’s call to connect with the greater community, we'll also have teams marching in MLK Day parades across the country. We'll continue our commitment to education as well, paying respect to Dr. King's efforts with visits to the King Center and National Civil Rights Museum. You can keep up with us by following the hashtag #TMOMLK in social media.
#TMOtrailblazersTo say that Dr. King was a trailblazer would be an understatement. On January 17th, T-Mobile’s Multicultural Network will recognize the inspiring stories of some of our own #TMOtrailblazers. We’ll highlight the stories of employees who have blazed new paths to achieve their dreams and serve as an inspiration to others. Check out their amazing stories on Twitter @tmobilecareers or by following #TMOtrailblazers across our social media . We hope you'll join us in celebrating MLK Day this year in your own way.
T-Mobile will also recognize MLK Day with a speaker/panel webcast event in Richardson, Texas. The event features Dr. Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL and author of Play Big. Dr. Welter will give insights into the challenges in her journey to becoming the first female NFL coach.
In addition, we’ll celebrate T-Mobile Trailblazers who have broken down barriers of gender, race, education, and more to excel. T-Mobile panelists will include Sam Sindha – SVP Retail, Southwest; Kenya Dunn – VP Retail, North Central; Rafael Gomez – Sr. Director Retail, South Florida; and Marie Sifuentes – SOM TPR, TX. Whether they're the first in their family to graduate from college, achieve a salaried position, or attain U.S. Citizenship, these candid discussions will inspire not only our T-Mobile team members, but any who are looking to overcome obstacles and bring a dream to life.