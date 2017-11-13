Heavy on Features but Light on the Budget – Introducing the T-Mobile REVVL Plus

Rocking a special edition black & magenta color scheme, the new T-Mobile REVVL Plus

packs a ton of great features for a fraction of the price you’d expect

###

Video typically streams at 480p. Limited time offers; subject to change. At participating locations. Device pricing for well-qualified customers; if you cancel wireless service, remaining balance may become due. Device tax & qualifying service required; SIM starter kit or upgrade support charge may be required. Equipment Installment Plan: 0% APR. JUMP! on Demand 18-mo lease: You must return device in good condition or pay it off to keep it; insurance recommended.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations