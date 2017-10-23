T-Mobile Delivers Record Financial Results in Q3 2017, Raises Guidance for 2017 - Once Again

Records for Service Revenues, Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Free Cash Flow with Strong Net Income of $550 Million, and Record Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 Billion

Strong Financial Performance (all percentages year-over-year):

Record service revenues of $7.6 billion, up 7% - expect to lead industry in growth for 14th quarter in a row

$10.0 billion total revenues, up 8% - expect to lead the industry in growth for 17th time in last 18 quarters

Strong net income of $550 million, up 50%. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.63, up 50%

Record Q3 $2.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA, up 5% (1) . Adjusted EBITDA excluding spectrum gains up 12%

. Adjusted EBITDA excluding spectrum gains up 12% Record net cash provided by operating activities of $2.4 billion, up 36%

Record free cash flow of $921 million, up 59%(1)

Customer Growth Expected to Lead the Industry:

1.3 million total net additions - 18 straight quarters of adding more than 1 million

817,000 total branded postpaid net additions - expect to lead the industry for the 7th consecutive quarter

595,000 branded postpaid phone net additions - expect to lead the industry for the 15th consecutive quarter

226,000 branded prepaid net additions - led by the success of MetroPCS

1.23% postpaid phone churn - down 9 bps YoY

Strong Network and Distribution Expansion:

316 million Americans covered today and targetting 321 million by the end of 2017.

15 quarters in a row with the fastest download and upload speeds - widening the gap versus the competition

600 MHz deployment underway, more than 1.2 million sq mi to be clear in 2017, first sites lit up in Q3, first handset hit the market in October with another device expected to be ready for the 2017 Holiday season

3,000 total new stores planned for 2017, with 1,200 new T-Mobile and 1,300 net new MetroPCS stores opened year-to-date

Continued strong outlook for 2017:

Raising and narrowing guidance range for branded postpaid net customer additions to 3.3 - 3.6 million from 3.0 - 3.6 million

Net income is not available on a forward looking basis (2)

Raising and narrowing Adjusted EBITDA target for the second time this year to $10.8 - $11.0 billion from $10.5 - $10.9 billion, which includes unchanged guidance on leasing revenues of $0.85 - $0.95 billion (1)

Maintaining guidance of $4.8 - $5.1 billion of cash purchases of property and equipment, excluding capitalized interest; expect to be at the high end of our guidance range

Three-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow from FY 2016 to FY 2019 remain unchanged at 15% - 18% and 45% - 48%, respectively(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial metric. These non-GAAP financial items should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information provided in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP financial items to the most directly comparable GAAP financial items are provided in the financial tables on pages 7 - 10. T-Mobile is not able to forecast net income on a forward looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect GAAP net income including, but not limited to, income tax expense, stock based compensation expense and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used to predict net income as the difference between the two measures is variable.

Strong Financial Performance

The amortized imputed discount on EIP receivables previously recognized as Interest income has been retrospectively reclassified as Other revenues. The effects of this change in accounting principle are provided in the financial tables.

Customer Growth Expected to Lead the Industry

During the third quarter of 2017, we retitled our “Branded postpaid mobile broadband customers” category to “Branded postpaid other customers” and reclassified 253,000 DIGITS customer net additions from our “Branded postpaid phone customers” category for the second quarter of 2017, when the DIGITS product was released. We believe current and future regulatory changes have made the Lifeline program offered by our wholesale partners uneconomical. We will continue to support our wholesale partners offering the Lifeline program, but have excluded the Lifeline customers from our reported wholesale subscriber base resulting in the removal of 160,000 and 4,368,000 reported wholesale customers as of the beginning of the third quarter of 2017 and the second quarter of 2017, respectively. No further Lifeline adjustments are expected in future periods.

Strong Network and Distribution Expansion

Clearing and deploying 600 MHz spectrum. At least 10 MHz covering more than 1.2 million square miles will be clear and ready to deploy in 2017, with one compatible device out already and another expected to be ready for the 2017 holiday season. We also expect the majority of new devices introduced in 2018 to be compatible with our 600 MHz spectrum. We have deployed 600 MHz spectrum in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Scarborough, Maine and expect to have additional cities and areas in multiple states come online in 2017. We will also use a portion of our 600 MHz spectrum holdings to deploy America’s first nationwide 5G network in the 2019 / 2020 time frame.

Expanding our 4G LTE coverage breadth to 316 million people. We are targeting 4G LTE coverage of 321 million people by the end of 2017.

Growing our distribution footprint by 30 to 40 million POPs from the beginning of 2016 through year-end 2017. We plan to open 3,000 stores in 2017, including 1,500 T-Mobile stores and 1,500 MetroPCS stores. To date, we have built 1,200 new T-Mobile stores and 1,300 net new MetroPCS stores.

Continued strong outlook for 2017

Financial Results

T-Mobile Social Media

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about T-Mobile US, Inc.'s plans, outlook, beliefs, opinions, projections, guidance, strategy, store openings, deployment of spectrum and expected network modernization and other advancements, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," “project,” "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "views," "may," "will," "forecast," and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, are based on current assumptions and expectations, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: adverse economic or political conditions in the U.S. and international markets; competition in the wireless services market, including new competitors entering the industry as technologies converge; the effects any future merger or acquisition involving us, as well as the effects of mergers or acquisitions in the technology, media and telecommunications industry; challenges in implementing our business strategies or funding our wireless operations, including payment for additional spectrum or network upgrades; the possibility that we may be unable to renew our spectrum licenses on attractive terms or acquire new spectrum licenses at reasonable costs and terms; difficulties in managing growth in wireless data services, including network quality; material changes in available technology; the timing, scope and financial impact of our deployment of advanced network and business technologies; the impact on our networks and business from major technology equipment failures; breaches of our and/or our third party vendors’ networks, information technology and data security; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents; existing or future litigation; any changes in the regulatory environments in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on the ability to operate our networks; any disruption or failure of our third parties’ or key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor campaigns, negotiations or additional organizing activity, and any resulting financial, operational and/or reputational impact; the ability to make payments on our debt or to repay our existing indebtedness when due; adverse change in the ratings of our debt securities or adverse conditions in the credit markets; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), may require, which could result in an impact on earnings; and changes in tax laws, regulations and existing standards and the resolution of disputes with any taxing jurisdictions; and other risks described in our filings with the SEC, including those described in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Press Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Nils Paellmann T-Mobile US, Inc. T-Mobile US, Inc. mediarelations@t-mobile.com 877-281-TMUS or 212-358-3210 http://newsroom.t-mobile.com investor.relations@t-mobile.com http://investor.t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Effect of Change in Accounting Principle

(Unaudited)



T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)

(Unaudited)

T-Mobile US, Inc.

Reconciliation of Operating Measures to Branded Postpaid Service Revenues

(Unaudited)

Branded postpaid phone ARPU includes the reclassification of 43,000 DIGITS average customers and related revenue to the "Branded postpaid other customers" category for the second quarter of 2017.