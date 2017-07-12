T-Mobile to Host Q2 2017 Earnings Call on July 19, 2017

Bellevue, Washington — July 12, 2017 — T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:

TMUS

) looks forward to discussing its second quarter 2017 financial and operational results on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Similar to past quarters, prepared remarks will be kept to a minimum in order to provide more time for free-flowing dialogue with analysts, investors, media and consumers.



Participants will have multiple ways to submit questions including via phone, Twitter (tweet using $TMUS) and Facebook (

www.facebook.com/JohnJLegere

via post comment). T-Mobile will also take questions via text and respond to some of them on the call (send a text message to 313131, enter the keyword TMUS followed by a space).



The call will be live-streamed via the Company's Investor Relations website at

http://investor.t-mobile.com

.



T-Mobile US, Inc. will issue a press release and Investor Factbook reporting its results at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The press release and Investor Factbook will be posted at the same time on the Investor Relations website at

http://investor.t-mobile.com

.



Q2 2017 Earnings Call, Livestream and Webcast Access Information



Access via Phone (audio only):

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Time: 4:30 p.m. (EDT)

Call-in Numbers: 800-432-9830

International: 719-234-7318

Participant Passcode: 5188137



Please plan on accessing the earnings call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



Access via Social Media:

The @TMobileIR Twitter account will live-tweet the earnings call.



Submit Questions via Text, Twitter or Facebook:

Text: Send a text message to 313131, enter the keyword TMUS followed by a space

Twitter: Send a tweet to @TMobileIR or @JohnLegere using $TMUS

Facebook: Post a comment to John Legere’s Facebook Earnings post



Access via Webcast:

The earnings call will be broadcast live via the Company's Investor Relations website at

http://investor.t-mobile.com

. A replay of the earnings call will be available for two weeks starting shortly after the call concludes and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 (toll free) or 719-457-0820 (international). The passcode required to listen to the replay is 5188137.





To automatically receive T-Mobile financial news by e-mail, please visit the T-Mobile Investor Relations website,

http://investor.t-mobile.com

, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.



T-Mobile Social Media

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial and operational information to its investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also intends to use the @TMobileIR Twitter account (

https://twitter.com/TMobileIR

) and the @JohnLegere Twitter (

https://twitter.com/JohnLegere

), Facebook and Periscope accounts, which Mr. Legere also uses as means for personal communications and observations, as means of disclosing information about the Company and its services and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these social media channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The social media channels that the Company intends to use as a means of disclosing the information described above may be updated from time to time as listed on the Company’s investor relations website.



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

http://www.t-mobile.com

or join the conversation on Twitter using $TMUS.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Nils Paellmann, Vice President – Investor Relations

212-358-3210 or 877-281-TMUS

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

http://investor.t-mobile.com



Media Contacts:

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.c

om