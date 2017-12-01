Another 100%! The Human Rights Campaign Gives T-Mobile Perfect Score for the 5th Year

Corporate Equality Index and is ranked as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Employees"
Bellevue, Washington — December 1, 2017 — For the 5th consecutive year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on 947 businesses on policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
“I personally believe that employee diversity is an asset every company should tap into. Giving every employee a creative and supportive work environment where they can do their best work is a key driver of the Un-carrier’s tremendous success!” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.
Between its stores, call centers and regional business offices, the Un-carrier has more than 10,000 employees across the country that participate in Diversity & Inclusion chapters – groups for likeminded employees with shared interests – across topics like veteran’s support to women’s leadership and more.
As part of those Diversity & Inclusion chapters, T-Mobile’s Pride & Allies Network provides a collaborative space for LGBTQ employees and allies to network, share experiences and have fun. The Pride & Allies Network helps identify opportunities for professional development, develops educational programs on matters of importance to the LGBTQ community and assists the business with outreach to employees and customers. T-Mobile is also a major PRIDE event sponsor, supporting over 50 events around the country in 2017 with more than 4,000 employees participating in Pride parades across the country.
