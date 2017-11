T-Mobile Has Your Home’s Back(up) with Nest Secure

As the exclusive cellular backup provider for Nest Secure, the Un-carrier breaks into connected home security

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS ) today announced its entry into connected home security with the T-Mobile Nest security pack launching on November 10at T-Mobile stores nationwide, and with a required monthlyT-Mobile Nest plan, it’s available at an unbeatable price – just $240 down and $10 per month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $480). T-Mobile’s Nest plan includes cellular backup and Nest Aware service for $10 (after $5 bill credit). The Un-carrier is the first to offer Nest services and financing – on top of a price for the T-Mobile Nest security pack that’s hundreds in savings -- making connected home security more affordable than ever.In addition, because ‘always on’ is critical when it comes to home security, the Un-carrier was selected as the exclusive cellular backup connectivity provider for Nest Secure. No matter where you purchase Nest Secure, you can be safeguarded by T-Mobile’s network with a built-in Cat 1 LTE module.“It’s no wonder Nest chose the Un-carrier as the cellular backup provider for their new home security products,” said Mike Sievert, Chief Operating Officer for T-Mobile. “With truly unlimited data and nationwide coverage that goes toe to toe with the Duopoly, T-Mobile has America’s best unlimited network hands down.”The T-Mobile Nest security pack includes:The Nest Secure alarm system is designed to remain on guard, with built-in battery backup and T-Mobile cellular backup, so even if the power is out or Wi-Fi is down, T-Mobile’s award-winning nationwide network automatically kicks in to help keep your home protected.“At Nest, we believe that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to feeling safe,” said Tom vonReichbauer, Chief Business Officer at Nest. “So we designed Nest Secure to be modular and remain on guard to give people the confidence and peace of mind that it will always be working, even if there’s a power or Wi-Fi outage. With its reliable and continuously expanding LTE footprint, T-Mobile provides that critical cellular backup connection.”T-Mobile has doubled its LTE footprint since 2015, currently covering 316 million people with plans to cover 321 million by year’s end.The T-Mobile Nest security pack is available on November 10 in T-Mobile retail stores, through Customer Care or by calling 1-800-T-Mobile. To learn more, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/nest-security-pack