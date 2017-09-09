T-Mobile responds to Mexico earthquake

September 09, 2017
T-Mobile responds to Mexico earthquake
Bellevue, Washington – Sept. 8, 2017 – To help our customers connect with loved ones affected by the earthquake in Mexico, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making it free for T-Mobile and Metro PCS customers to call and text from the United States (including Puerto Rico) to Mexico until Sept. 10.
 
“We hope this will help customers connect with loved ones in the wake of this devastating earthquake,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.”
