YOU Get a Phone and YOU Get a Phone! T-Mobile and MetroPCS are Bringing the Savings this Tax Season!

MetroPCS $150 Instant Rebate for Switchers
Starting today, new customers can instantly get up to $150 off ANY phone when they bring their eligible wireless number to MetroPCS and sign up for an Unlimited LTE plan! That means for a limited time, you can walk into any MetroPCS store and walk out with great phones from brands like Samsung and LG. Bigger, better devices for FREE- most with 32GB of memory and up to 6 inch screens. Smartphone like the Samsung J7 Prime, LG Stylo 3 Plus, ZTE Blade ZMAX, or LG K20 are ALL FREE (you’ll just have to pay tax).
MetroPCS $50 Instant Rebate for Existing Customers
Current MetroPCS customers get sweet savings too! When you add a line to an existing $60 Unlimited LTE plan, you can score a $50 instant rebate, making phones like the LG Aristo and ZTE Avid 4 FREE (plus sales tax!) Want to upgrade? If you’ve been a customer for more than 3 months, you can snag a $50 instant rebate on phones priced $79 and higher if you’re on or move to a $60 unlimited LTE plan!
And to add a little icing to the cake, MetroPCS’ popular 4 for $100 deal is still running strong! Any new or existing customer who port-in at least one eligible number can get four lines of unlimited talk, text and LTE data for just $100 – taxes and fees included. Customers need to hurry in, as this is a Limited Time Offer.
For more information on this deal, visit any MetroPCS store today or go to www.metropcs.com
T-Mobile Buy One Get One on LG Phones
Starting Friday and for a limited time, customers who purchase an LG G6, V30 or V30+ on the T-Mobile Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) can get a second one of equal or lesser value (up to $850) for free at T-Mobile, via monthly bill credits! New and current Un-carrier customers – including T-Mobile for Business customers – can get up to six phones with this promotion!
And if you haven’t heard, T-Mobile is THE place for Valentine’s Day – this screaming deal on LG phones can be combined with the Un-carrier’s deal to buy a line of service and get another free on eligible T-Mobile ONE family plans.
For more information on the current T-Mobile deals, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/deals-hub.
# # #
Limited time offers; subject to change. MetroPCS Rebate Offer: Limit 4 switcher offers per account/household. Switcher offer not valid for numbers currently on T-Mobile network or active on MetroPCS in past 90 days. Limit 2 new line adder rebates per account/household. Limit 1 upgrade rebate per account/household. MetroPCS Rate Plan Offer: On all MetroPCS plans, if congested, the fraction of customers using >35GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Video typically streams at 480p. No tethering. LG BOGO: Qualifying credit, service, and finance agreements for both devices required. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. V30+: $130 down + $30/mo. x24 mo. for well qualified customers, pre-credit price $850 (0% APR). If you cancel wireless service, credits stop and remaining balance may become due; contact us for details. Up to $850 back on device of equal/lesser value. Must be active and in good standing for credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g. Carrier Freedom). Free Line: Qualifying credit and plan required; must have at least 3 full-priced lines. Credit applied to lowest cost line added while offer is available. Credit may take up to 2 bill cycles; cancel any of the paid lines and credits will stop. $5 more/line w/o Autopay. Not eligible for Kickback. Limit 1 free line per account.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
Investor Relations
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210
Investor.Relations@T-Mobile.com