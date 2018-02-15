T-Mobile and MetroPCS Lead the Pack in J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Studies

###

1. Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data using subscriber’s self-reported rating of Overall Satisfaction on a scale from 1 (Least Satisfied) to 10 (Most Satisfied). Likelihood to Recommend is on a scale from 0 (Extremely Unlikely) to 10 (Extremely Likely). Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 90,000 quarterly mobile phone users, Jan through Dec 2017



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please visit JDPower.com.

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210