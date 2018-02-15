T-Mobile and MetroPCS Lead the Pack in J.D. Power Wireless Purchase Experience Studies

T-Mobile ranks highest in EVERY factor among full-service providers and MetroPCS tops the list in non-contract segment in latest J.D. Power studies
Bellevue, Washington — February 15, 2018 — J.D. Power today announced that T-Mobile and MetroPCS (NASDAQ: TMUS) topped the lists of the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Studies for full-service and non-contract providers, respectively. T-Mobile swept every category in the full-service study, including cost of service, offerings and promotions, phone sales representative, website, store sales representative and facility.
The 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Wireless Purchase Experience Study—Volume 1 assesses wireless providers through different purchasing factors, measuring everything from knowledge and courtesy of in-store and phone reps, to website appearance, ease of navigation and cost of service. In the studies, both T-Mobile and MetroPCS ranked highest in overall satisfaction in their respective segments, T-Mobile at 855 (on a 1,000-point scale) – 17 points above average – and MetroPCS scoring 7 points above average at 858.
“The teams at T-Mobile and MetroPCS are completely customer-obsessed, and I’m thrilled that they’re recognized for it, again and again and again,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our retail, care and web teams are rockin’ it – going above and beyond for our customers, and making us proud. This is how a great wireless experience should feel!”
That great customer experience is a direct result of big investments T-Mobile has made to amp up the retail, web and phone experience in recent years. Among other things, T-Mobile and MetroPCS opened up nearly 2,800 new retail stores last year – bucking national retail trends – to serve customers in more places its network now covers. And, T-Mobile has entirely redone its retail training and support programs, focusing on bringing the Un-carrier to life for customers in retail stores. In addition, the company has completely redesigned T-Mobile.com to create a more immersive and connected experience that revolves around the customer, seamlessly connecting the shopping experience between online, in-store and on the phone. And the Un-carrier fully reimagined the tele-sales experience by empowering their digital frontline with powerful new technology – including call analytics – enabling faster, better, more personalized experiences for customers.
T-Mobile and MetroPCS have been topping customer satisfaction lists all year long, including notching the highest marks ever in the most recent J.D. Power Wireless Customer Care Studies and T-Mobile ranking highest in J.D. Power’s latest 2017 U.S. Business Wireless Satisfaction Study, outperforming the competition with businesses of every size. T-Mobile also consistently ranked #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend1 in 2017 according to the latest national survey from the leading consumer opinion tracker, which surveys more than 360,000 mobile phone customers annually. Add to that the recent YouGov Brand Index which ranked T-Mobile #1 in overall customer satisfaction throughout 2017, and you’ve got a brand that’s built on the happiness of its customers.
MetroPCS is the flagship prepaid brand of T-Mobile US, Inc., and a leading provider of unlimited data, talk and text plans with taxes and regulatory fees included— so there are no surprises, period. MetroPCS offers the freedom and convenience of an affordable, no annual contract wireless service, on a reliable network that covers 99% of people in the U.S with talk and text.
For more information about T-Mobile and MetroPCS J.D. Power rankings, please visit www.jdpower.com.
1. Based on HarrisX Mobile Insights survey data using subscriber’s self-reported rating of Overall Satisfaction on a scale from 1 (Least Satisfied) to 10 (Most Satisfied). Likelihood to Recommend is on a scale from 0 (Extremely Unlikely) to 10 (Extremely Likely). Underlying source data is estimation based on national survey of 90,000 quarterly mobile phone users, Jan through Dec 2017
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a marketing, consumer intelligence, and data and analytics company that helps its clients measure, understand, and improve the key performance metrics that drive their growth and profitability. J.D. Power’s industry benchmarks, unique data and analytics platform and reputation for independence and credibility has established the company as one of the world’s most well-known and trusted providers of Voice of the Customer insights. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in North/South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. For more information on car reviews and ratings, car insurance, health insurance, cell phone ratings, and more, please visit JDPower.com.
