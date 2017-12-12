MEDIA ALERT: T-Mobile to Hold Conference Call

December 12, 2017
MEDIA ALERT: T-Mobile to Hold Conference Call
WHAT:
T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS) President and CEO, John Legere and other senior executives will hold a conference call to discuss the morning’s latest news from the Un-carrier.
 
WHEN:
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 8am PT / 11am ET
 
WHERE:
Access via Phone (audio only):
Call-in Numbers:   US/Canada toll free: 800-432-9830 OR International toll: 719-234-7318
Participant Passcode: 5735302 (replay passcode: 5735302)
 
Stream live and on demand at http://newsroom.t-mobile.com
 
Please plan on accessing the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will be approximately 30 minutes including a business update and Q&A. Participants will have multiple ways to submit questions including via phone and Twitter. To ask a question on the call, press *1 on your phone to enter the queue.
 
###
 
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 70.7 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
 
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
 
Investor Relations 
877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210 
investor.relations@t-mobile.com
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.