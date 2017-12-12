MEDIA ALERT: T-Mobile to Hold Conference Call

T-Mobile’s (NASDAQ: TMUS) President and CEO, John Legere and other senior executives will hold a conference call to discuss the morning’s latest news from the Un-carrier.
WHEN:
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 8am PT / 11am ET
WHERE:
Access via Phone (audio only):
Call-in Numbers: US/Canada toll free: 800-432-9830 OR International toll: 719-234-7318
Participant Passcode: 5735302 (replay passcode: 5735302)
Stream live and on demand at http://newsroom.t-mobile.com
Please plan on accessing the conference call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will be approximately 30 minutes including a business update and Q&A. Participants will have multiple ways to submit questions including via phone and Twitter. To ask a question on the call, press *1 on your phone to enter the queue.
