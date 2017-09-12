iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X and Apple Watch Series 3 headed to T-Mobile!

Bellevue, Washington — September 12, 2017 —
T-Mobile will offer Apple’s latest products starting on September 22, including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3, which adds built-in cellular to the world’s number one watch. To help Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, T-Mobile will also offer Apple’s special introductory cellular trial. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning September 15 online
, at participating T-Mobile stores across the country, and by calling Care (611 or 1-800-937-8997).
