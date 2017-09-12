iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X and Apple Watch Series 3 headed to T-Mobile!

September 12, 2017
iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X and Apple Watch Series 3 headed to T-Mobile!
Bellevue, Washington — September 12, 2017 — T-Mobile will offer Apple’s latest products starting on September 22, including the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3, which adds built-in cellular to the world’s number one watch. To help Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, T-Mobile will also offer Apple’s special introductory cellular trial. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning September 15 online, at participating T-Mobile stores across the country, and by calling Care (611 or 1-800-937-8997).
 
# # #
 
Media Contacts
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.