T-MOBILE HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2018, A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES’ CHOICE AWARD WINNER

A GLASSDOOR EMPLOYEES’ CHOICE AWARD WINNER
Bellevue, Washington (December 5, 2017) —T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2018. The Employees’ Choice Awards program, now in its 10th year, relies solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies via Glassdoor.
More than four out of five (81%) T-Mobile employees say they recommend the company to a friend – the highest in the US wireless industry – compared to 66% at Verizon, 61% at AT&T and 54% at Sprint.
“This recognition matters because it comes directly from the people who make the Un-carrier what it is – our incredible team!” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “It’s not enough for me to be the best place to work in wireless – we won’t stop until we’re the best place to work … period!”
This year, Legere was also recognized as one of Glassdoor’s Highest rated CEOs for 2017. John has a personal best-ever approval rating of 96%, the highest amongst all major US wireless CEOs.
“We know today’s job seekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities to pay philosophy and more. To help people find companies that stand out from the pack, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards recognize employers that are truly Best Places to Work because they’re determined by those who really know best - the employees,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder. “Employers where employees love to work continue to prove that they have a recruiting and business performance advantage. We’re proud to celebrate the 2018 winners as we mark our tenth anniversary of the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards.”
On Glassdoor, current and former employees of companies worldwide can share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what it’s like to work at particular jobs and companies. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation, benefits, work/life balance, senior management, as well as culture and values. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.
The Best Places to Work are determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between November 1, 2016 and October 22, 2017. To be considered for the large category, a company must have at least 1,000 or more employees and have received at least 75 ratings across eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled based on Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.
Below are comments a few T-Mobile employees shared on Glassdoor:
“In my center they care about their reps and always push them to grow. You are thoroughly trained. The benefits are the best out of any company I have worked for. Plenty of room for growth. And plenty of recognition for hardwork. Your success is definitely celebrated.” —T-Mobile Account Expert, Augusta GA
“Great pay, managers, culture, schedule flexibility, and so much more. As a full-time university student, the company has always had my back, helped me pay for school….” —T-Mobile Retail Sales Associate, Greenbelt MD
“The pay is great, the management is awesome, and the environment is out of the world. I haven't heard of any other companies taking such amazing care of their employees. Everyone is so incredibly positive and supportive. Management is very engaged and understanding. The CEO is even engaged with employees outside of his own office! The communication is kept very open in all levels of the company. They even make it a point to keep things fun. I've never seen so many people excited to come to work.” —T-Mobile Technical Care Specialist
For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work in 2018, please visit: http://www.glassdoor.com/Best-Places-to-Work-LST_KQ0,19.htm.
