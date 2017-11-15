The Un-carrier Empowers Everyone to Give -- Offers Up $2 Million This #GivingTuesday

November 15, 2017
T-Mobile is setting aside millions and giving you the power to decide where it goes.
 
Bellevue, Washington — November 15, 2017 — ‘Tis better to give. ‘Tis Un-carrier to empower others to give. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced it’s giving everyone – including customers, employees and even AT&T & Verizon customers – the power to give back for #GivingTuesday on November 28th. And here’s the best part: it’s all up to you. As only the Un-carrier would, T-Mobile has earmarked holiday giving dollars and put its customers, employees and fans in charge of the giving.
 
Here’s how it works:
  • T-Mobile Customers:  It all starts in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, where customers get $2 from T-Mobile to give to their choice of the American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America or Team Rubicon.
  • Anyone:  Every time anyone tweets #GivingTWOgether on November 28th, T-Mobile will donate another $2 to split amongst the same four charities, up to $100,000.
  • T-Mobile Employees:  On #GivingTuesday November 28th, the Un-carrier is depositing $28 in every T-Mobile employee’s Giving Account which they can donate to any charity of their choice. 
“This has been a tough year for so many, and on this #GivingTuesday, you get to give back the way that matters most to you,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “In 2017, T-Mobile employees, together with T-Mobile Foundation matching, have already given more than $2 million to charity, and with your help, we’re going to double that!”
 
Each $2 donation enables…
 
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of America to give 40 minutes of homework support to after-school youth
  • American Red Cross to give a comfort kit to someone impacted by a disaster
  • Feeding America to give at least 24 pounds of food to a family in need
  • Team Rubicon to give a clean water filtration kit to a family affected by a natural disaster
For more about this and T-Mobile Tuesdays, visit: www.t-mobiletuesdays.com
 
###
 
#GivingTWOgether: $2/tweet up to $25k each for American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Feeding America and Team Rubicon
 
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
