T-Mobile #GivingTuesday Results

December 04, 2017
T-Mobile earmarked holiday giving dollars for key charities on #GivingTuesday to empower everyone, including customers and even AT&T and Verizon customers, to give back. As a result, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, American Red Cross, Team Rubicon and Feeding America all received donations to support the causes listed in this infographic. The giving continues throughout December with the #GivingTWOgether Phone Drive – recycle your old phone or tablet at a T-Mobile store and the Un-carrier will match its value in a cash donation to Feeding America® and Team Rubicon. A minimum of $1,000,000 will be raised. For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com or visit your local retail location.

