New T-Mobile Promotion Knocks $50 off Apple Watch Series 3

December 08, 2017
New T-Mobile Promotion Knocks $50 off Apple Watch Series 3
Fifty dolla’ holla’(day)! It’s the time of year when every penny counts and nothing looks better under the tree than a new Apple Watch Series 3. Starting today, anyone can go online or head to their local T-Mobile store and get $50 off any Apple Watch Series 3 via bill credits when you purchase your watch on the Un-carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan and activate it with a qualifying DIGITS plan on T-Mobile’s network. So if you want the Nike edition, the 38mm stainless steel, a black sport band, the beautiful gold version or any permutation in-between, we’ve got your back (and your wallet’s back). 
 
The Apple Watch 3 keeps you connected without needing your phone, so you can still technically be ‘present’ at the holiday table during Aunt Linda’s eggnog-fueled ‘extreme couponing’ monologue. New and existing customers are eligible for this exclusive deal and you can purchase up to 5 watches per account – business customers can get up to 12.
 
https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/apple-watch-deals
 
Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying service, Data with Paired DIGITS, iPhone, finance agreement, and credit check required. Apple Watch S3 Nike+ 38mm: $0 down + $16.67/mo. x 24 mos. (FRP: $399.99). If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. Pricing for well-qualified customers. Full device tax due at sale. $50 off via 24 monthly bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combined with some offers.

<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.