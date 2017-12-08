New T-Mobile Promotion Knocks $50 off Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch 3 keeps you connected without needing your phone, so you can still technically be ‘present’ at the holiday table during Aunt Linda’s eggnog-fueled ‘extreme couponing’ monologue. New and existing customers are eligible for this exclusive deal and you can purchase up to 5 watches per account – business customers can get up to 12.
Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying service, Data with Paired DIGITS, iPhone, finance agreement, and credit check required. Apple Watch S3 Nike+ 38mm: $0 down + $16.67/mo. x 24 mos. (FRP: $399.99). If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. Pricing for well-qualified customers. Full device tax due at sale. $50 off via 24 monthly bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combined with some offers.