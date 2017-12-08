New T-Mobile Promotion Knocks $50 off Apple Watch Series 3

Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying service, Data with Paired DIGITS, iPhone, finance agreement, and credit check required. Apple Watch S3 Nike+ 38mm: $0 down + $16.67/mo. x 24 mos. (FRP: $399.99). If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due. Pricing for well-qualified customers. Full device tax due at sale. $50 off via 24 monthly bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combined with some offers.

Fifty dolla’ holla’(day)! It’s the time of year when every penny counts and nothing looks better under the tree than a new Apple Watch Series 3. Starting today, anyone can go online or head to their local T-Mobile store and get $50 off any Apple Watch Series 3 via bill credits when you purchase your watch on the Un-carrier’s Equipment Installment Plan and activate it with a qualifying DIGITS plan on T-Mobile’s network. So if you want the Nike edition, the 38mm stainless steel, a black sport band, the beautiful gold version or any permutation in-between, we’ve got your back (and your wallet’s back).The Apple Watch 3 keeps you connected without needing your phone, so you can still technically be ‘present’ at the holiday table during Aunt Linda’s eggnog-fueled ‘extreme couponing’ monologue. New and existing customers are eligible for this exclusive deal and you can purchase up to 5 watches per account – business customers can get up to 12.