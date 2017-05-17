The New LG Stylo 3 PLUS Phablet is Now Available at T-Mobile

# # #



On all T-Mobile plans, if the network becomes intermittently congested, top 3% of data users (>30 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds due to prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due. JOD: $0 at signing + $10/mo. x 18 mo. lease; +tax. You must return device in good condition or pay it off to keep it. If you cancel wireless service, you must contact us before switching carriers or remaining payments become due. Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit

http://www.t-mobile.com

Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@T-Mobile.com