The New LG Stylo 3 PLUS Phablet is Now Available at T-Mobile

The new LG Stylo 3 PLUS™ is available starting today at T-Mobile.com and at participating T-Mobile stores nationwide. With a huge 5.7” Full HD IPS touchscreen, premium stylus and 32GB of on-board memory at your fingertips, the Stylo 3 PLUS is the perfect option for anyone looking for a phablet with great specs that won’t break the bank.The Stylo 3 PLUS is available for just $9 down and $9 a month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $225). Or $0 upfront and $10 a month for well qualified customers with JUMP! on Demand. MetroPCS customers will be able to pick up the Stylo 3 PLUS in June at MetroPCS stores nationwide.The Stylo gives you a whole lotta’ screen to go from taking notes to streaming all your favorite videos, whenever you want – as long as you want – on T-Mobile ONE, available now for a limited time for just $100 for 2 lines with AutoPay – taxes and fees included!