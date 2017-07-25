The Dumber Championship

John Legere has been calling AT&T and Verizon Dumb and Dumber for years but which one is which? Verizon took the “Dumber” crown last quarter in spectacular fashion. Things were going so bad they had to cave and offer unlimited data to save the quarter, and then they had to host a mea culpa conference call for Wall Street people the week after their earnings. Ouch!This quarter, science will help us decide. And by science we mean a Verizon vs AT&T face-off in six categories – see the graphic below – from quarterly results to the level of ineptitude and BS displayed on the earnings call.John Legere will announce his winner on social media after Verizon’s earnings on Thursday.