T-Mobile Celebrates a Year of Thankings

To mark T-Mobile Tuesdays’ first anniversary, the Un-carrier is giving away more awesome free stuff than ever before -including epic prizes every hour for 12 hours on June 6, free and discounted Baskin-Robbins ice cream all month long and discounted tickets to blockbuster movies all summer long.
Bellevue, Washington — May 30, 2017 — Nearly a year ago, T-Mobile’s 11th iconic Un-carrier move flipped the script on traditional ‘loyalty’ programs. Instead of asking customers to spend more to prove their loyalty like most companies, the Un-carrier gives customers free stuff every week just to say “thanks for being a customer.” T-Mobile Tuesdays was an instant success, and customers have snapped up more than 40 million free gifts in the last year. Thanks to Un-carrier benefits like T-Mobile Tuesdays, unlimited data with taxes and fees included and the nations’ fastest LTE network, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) now tops customer satisfaction scores and net promoter scores, and Un-carrier customers are more likely to recommend T-Mobile.
Today, the Un-carrier wrapped up its ‘summer celebration’ trifecta of announcements by unveiling plans to give customers a big thanking to celebrate T-Mobile Tuesdays’ one-year #Thankiversary. It all starts June 6th with tens of millions of dollars in free stuff up for grabs, including a 12-hour thankathon with a chance to win epic prizes every hour, like free gas for a year, a whole year of free movie tickets and a trip for four to any event you like at T-Mobile Arena this year. And, the party continues with free and discounted Baskin Robbins ice cream in June and $4 tickets to four of the summer’s hottest blockbusters coming this summer.
“The carriers just love to see you sweat. But, this summer, the Un-carrier’s gonna help you stay chill—with ice cream, movies and a whole lot more!” said John Legere, president & CEO of T-Mobile. “With the other guys’ ‘loyalty’ programs, they make you prove your loyalty to them. One year ago, we changed all that. With T-Mobile Tuesdays, we prove our loyalty to you and thank you for being a customer every single week with awesome free stuff. To mark the first anniversary, we’re going big, of course!”
A Summer Full of Blockbusters—Starting this Weekend
This summer, T-Mobile Tuesdays will offer tickets to FOUR of this summer’s hottest movies for just $4 bucks, less than half the price of the average movie ticket. Today, customers get access to the opening weekend for this summer’s biggest super heroine film, when they open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Your ticket is valid any day through opening weekend. Other movies will be announced later this summer.
Month-Long Ice Cream Party
Stay cool this summer. On one of the four T-Mobile Tuesdays in June, every T-Mobile customer will get FREE Baskin-Robbins ice cream up to $4 in value (so be sure to check your app each week so you don’t miss out). In addition, every week in June, every customer can get a second Baskin-Robbins sundae for just $0.99 when they buy one at regular price. And on June 6th, everyone will also have a chance to win FREE Baskin-Robbins ice cream for an ENTIRE YEAR for themselves and three lucky friends.
Celebrating the One Year Thankiversary
On June 6th, the Un-carrier’s bringing back some of T-Mobile Tuesdays’ greatest hits from the past year. The line-up includes a free T-Mobile trucker hat, $0.25 off Shell fuel from the Fuel Rewards® Program and two free movie or game rentals from Redbox (one for you and one that you can give to a friend—even if they’re stuck on Verizon or AT&T). And everyone can play to win more prizes than ever, including 5,000 $25 Lyft credits, 100 LG G6™ smartphones and lots more.
In addition to tons of gifts in the T-Mobile Tuesday app, everyone—including those poor Verizon and AT&T customers—can experience what it’s like to #GetThanked during a special 12-hour thankathon. Starting at 9 a.m. PT on June 6th, the Un-carrier will be doling out an epic prize EVERY HOUR. A few of the Thank You gifts on tap include free gas for a year, free movie tickets for a year, $2,000 to spend at StubHub and much more. To take part, simply follow @TMobile on Twitter for details on how to enter.
And starting today, customers who tell @TMobile a story about their favorite thanking this year (don’t forget to use #Thankiversary and #contest) will be entered for a chance to get the biggest Thankiversary gift of them all—a grand prize trip for four to Las Vegas to see the event of your choice at T-Mobile Arena this year. The winner will be revealed on June 6.
So. Much. Thanking.
Since the launch of T-Mobile Tuesdays just last year, Un-carrier customers have already picked up more than 44 million free gifts from T-Mobile and amazing partners, including Major League Baseball, VUDU, Papa John’s, the Fuel Rewards® Program and Shell, Dunkin Donuts, Lyft and more.
T-Mobile customers have:
- Binged over 24.5 million hours or nearly 3,000 YEARS of movies
- Slurped down more than 1 million free Frostys from Wendy’s—enough to fill 350 family size hot tubs
- Eaten more than 2 million free pizzas—enough to stretch from Mt. Rushmore to Yellowstone National Park
- Taken enough free Lyft rides to make nearly 4,300 coast to coast trips across the US
- Pumped millions of gallons of free gas from the Fuel Rewards® Program and Shell —enough to drive to Mars and back
But T-Mobile Tuesdays doesn’t just benefit customers. When brands join T-Mobile Tuesdays, customer engagement skyrockets—to the tune of more than 17 billion combined social impressions in a single year. After being featured in T-Mobile Tuesdays, StubHub jumped to No. 1 in the App store, BookShout took the No. 1 spot for books and HotelTonight was the No. 1 trending app on Google Play.
Mark your calendars, because Tuesday comes every week—and T-Mobile Tuesdays will keep on thanking you with free stuff from your favorite brands every Tuesday, every week.
Limited time offers; subject to change. Qual’g plan req’d. Baskin-Robbins: Free Baskin-Robbins mobile app req’d, redeem by 6/13/17. Redbox: Redeem by 6/13/17, payment card req’d, charges apply for add’l rental days. Shell: $0.25 off up to 20 gallons for 1 fuel tank; free Shell Fuel Rewards acct req’d, redeem by 6/7/17. ATOM: Free ATOM acct req’d, redeem by 6/5/17, limit 1 code per ticket order. Trucker Hats: Limited quantities available at participating locations. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY for sweepstakes & void where prohibited. Open to all residents of the 50 U.S./DC/Puerto Rico, 18+. 6/6/17. See Official Rules at T-MobileTuesdays.com and t-mo.co/Thankiversary. T-Mobile is the sponsor of these offers.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
