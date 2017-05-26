TGIFx2! The Kyocera DuraForce Pro and Alcatel Go Flip are Now Available at T-Mobile

Available at T-Mobile.com and participating T-Mobile stores nationwide, the Kyocera DuraForce Pro is a rugged phone lover’s dream: IP68-certified (waterproof for up to 30 minutes @ 6.5ft) and Military Standard 810G for protection against dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure, humidity, immersion, temperature shock, icing/freezing rain, solar radiation and (no joke) salt fog. When you run into salt fog – or virtually anything else – this summer, this is the device you need, and it’ll only run you $17 down and $17 per month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $425).
And if you want a solid, reliable, budget friendly LTE feature, look no further than the Alcatel Go Flip, also available online and across the country at participating T-Mobile stores, for just $3 down and $3 a month on EIP (FRP: $75).
# # #
Limited time offers; subject to change. $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due.