TGIFx2! The Kyocera DuraForce Pro and Alcatel Go Flip are Now Available at T-Mobile

May 26, 2017
TGIFx2! The Kyocera DuraForce Pro and Alcatel Go Flip are Now Available at T-Mobile
With the launch of the Kyocera DuraForce Pro and Alcatel Go Flip today, the Un-carrier is giving customers even more options to find the perfect phone to fit their lifestyle.
 
Available at T-Mobile.com and participating T-Mobile stores nationwide, the Kyocera DuraForce Pro is a rugged phone lover’s dream: IP68-certified (waterproof for up to 30 minutes @ 6.5ft) and Military Standard 810G for protection against dust, shock, vibration, temperature extremes, blowing rain, low pressure, humidity, immersion, temperature shock, icing/freezing rain, solar radiation and (no joke) salt fog. When you run into salt fog – or virtually anything else – this summer, this is the device you need, and it’ll only run you $17 down and $17 per month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (FRP: $425).
 
And if you want a solid, reliable, budget friendly LTE feature, look no further than the Alcatel Go Flip, also available online and across the country at participating T-Mobile stores, for just $3 down and $3 a month on EIP (FRP: $75).
 
# # #
 
Limited time offers; subject to change.  $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. EIP: 24 mo. finance agreement; 0% APR. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. If you cancel service remaining balance is due.
 
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.