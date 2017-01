Taxes Schmaxes. T-Mobile is Making it Rain with Savings this Tax Season

T-Mobile gives you back more than what you paid in sales tax on ANY new smartphone

Go to a T-Mobile store or www.t-mobile.com and get your new smartphone on an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP). Don’t forget the rest of the family – or your small business! You can get money back on every new smartphone –with every T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited 4G LTE line up to 12. Submit your info online, and you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard® with 11.2% of your phone’s price* within 60 days. That’s more than the sales tax on your phone … and could be over $100 per device! Cha-ching. Use all that money anywhere you want. We recommend buying something magenta.

Every new smartphone we sell.

No, seriously. All of them.

Video typically streams at 480p. On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>28GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. At participating locations. T-Mobile ONE: Sales tax and regulatory fees included in monthly service price. Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky: see in-store materials for specifics in your state. Smartphone Offer: Redeem w/in 30 days & allow 8 weeks. $150 Back: Redeem w/in 14 days & allow 8 weeks. Not combinable with some offers (e.g., Carrier Freedom). Prepaid Cards issued by Citibank, N.A., member FDIC, pursuant to a license from MasterCard Int’l. Card terms, conditions and expiration apply. Must be active & in good standing when cards are processed.



T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its own version of the Boston Tea Party. Starting February 1, existing and new T-Mobile customers with unlimited high-speed data can pick up a hot new smartphone and get back at least what they paid in sales tax when it’s all said and done.The Un-carrier’s been leading a revolt against extra taxes and monthly fees on behalf of consumers. It all started with Un-carrier Next and T-Mobile ONE with taxes and monthly fees included. On top of that, T-Mobile is giving carrier customers a 2rebate this year with $150 for each and every line you switch to T-Mobile ONE up to 12 lines, for a limited time. Stack that on top of today’s news, and you’ve got yourself one heckuva reason to party. And, you won’t have to throw away a bunch of perfectly good tea to do it.“You know the old saying about death and taxes? We’re taking on taxes first,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “With Un-carrier Next, we went All In and included all those added monthly fees and extra taxes on T-Mobile ONE—all without changing the price. Now, we’re giving you back more than you paid in sales tax on ALL T-Mobile smartphones for you and your entire family. So what are you waiting for?”Here’s how it works:And here’s the list of smartphones this deal covers:T-Mobile is radically simplifying a complicated industry for everyone. With T-Mobile ONE, there are no more data buckets, no more guessing how much of the Internet you’ll use, no more 2-year service contracts, no more overages, no more worrying about how much your bill will be, and even taxes and fees are included in the price! Contrast that with carriers who confuse, complicate and limit you just to enrich themselves. It’s gotten so bad that Verizon is now – unbelievably – actually trying to convince you that limiting your data is a good thing. #smhT-Mobile’s smartphone tax revolt will definitely last longer than the Boston Tea Party… but it’s still a limited time offer, so get a move on!For more information, visit https://explore.t-mobile.com/device-deals-and-offers * And if you’re lucky enough to call Puerto Rico home, it gets even better. It’s 11.55%.