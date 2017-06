T-Mobile’s New 600 MHz Network Rollout Begins This Summer

Media Contacts

Yesterday, the FCC officially granted the 600 MHz spectrum licenses that T-Mobile successfully secured in the recent broadcast incentive auction. The Un-carrier now officially possesses a staggering average of 31 MHz of 600 MHz spectrum licenses across the nation, more than quadrupling its low-band holdings (click for spectrum auction reactions from Verizon and AT&T ).With the spectrum transfer complete, the real fun begins. Despite the cries from skeptics, T-Mobile has already kicked off deployment activities and will see the first sites ready for testing! This timeline - well ahead of expectations – sets the stage for commercial operations later this year. That’s when new 600 MHz smartphones from leading smartphone manufacturers are anticipated to arrive. T-Mobile has been working closely with the FCC and broadcasters and expects more than 1 million square miles of 600 MHz spectrum the Un-carrier owns to be clear and ready for deployment by year end.T-Mobile's unprecedented low-band spectrum purchase in the broadcast incentive auction gives the Un-carrier a massive volume of premium airwaves to meet customers' growing demand for mobile data, while Verizon's network strains under the load of unlimited data. And, the Un-carrier also earlier this year announced plans to use this new spectrum to BOTH strengthen its LTE network AND build out the nation's first nationwide 5G network , expanding 5G beyond the urban core to support applications that require mobility and connectivity across the country For more information about T-Mobile's network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage # # #