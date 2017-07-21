T-Mobile's Got 300 Reasons to Get a New iPhone 7

But it gets better. Because you can combine this sweet deal with T-Mobile’s memory upgrade offer—which gets you an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus 256GB for the price of the 128GB model—for a total savings of $400.
So, make that 400 reasons to upgrade now. Boo-ya.
To grab this deal, simply trade in your eligible iPhone (iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus) and get an instant store credit for the value of your trade-in. You can immediately apply that to your brand-new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus when you purchase it on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. Then, just register on the T-Mobile Promotions Hub, and you’ll get a prepaid MasterCard® for the remainder of the $300.
But hurry. These offers are only available in-store for a limited time! For more information, check out T-Mobile.com.
Limited time offer; subject to change. If you cancel wireless service remaining balance at full price becomes due. At participating locations. Finance agreement and qualifying credit, trade in, service, and required. iPhone 7 (32GB), pre-rebate price: $649.99; $25.99 down and $26/mo x 24 mo. 0% APR. Full pre-rebate price tax due at sale. MasterCard Cards issued by Citibank, N.A. member FDIC. Card terms and conditions apply; card expires. Must be active and in good standing when card is processed. Allow 8 weeks. Not combinable with some offers (e.g., Carrier Freedom).
Trade in devices must be owned outright. All colors and memory variants of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are eligible for this offer.
