T-Mobile US expands Board of Directors and names COO Mike Sievert to Board

# # #



About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 72.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.



T-Mobile Media Contacts

T-Mobile US Media Relations

MediaRelations@t-mobile.com



T-Mobile Investor Relations

877-281-TMUS OR 212-358-3210

investor.relations@t-mobile.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) has named Mike Sievert, Chief Operating Officer, to its Board of Directors. Sievert joined T-Mobile as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in 2012 before moving to his current role as Chief Operating Officer in 2015. As COO, Sievert leads T-Mobile’s customer-facing operations across the business, including its award-winning customer care team, retail management and sales organization, marketing, product management, business planning, T-Mobile For Business and Layer3 TV.“Mike’s been instrumental to the Un-carrier’s success, and I know he’ll be a great addition to our Board of Directors,” said John Legere, CEO and president of T-Mobile.Sievert is one of the architects of T-Mobile’s Un-carrier movement to change wireless for good. He has been instrumental in the company’s charge to build a nimble business focused on fixing customer pain points, an approach that has been the foundation for T-Mobile’s unprecedented growth over the past five years.Sievert’s appointment increases the size of the Board from eleven to twelve directors.