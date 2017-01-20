This T-Mobile Tuesday, YOU Do the Thanking

Un-carrier customers can share their T-Mobile Tuesday gifts with anyone they want next week!
Bellevue, Washington — January 20, 2017 — Okay. Even if it’s better to give than to receive—wouldn’t it be even better to do both? At the same time? T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that, on January 24th, for the first time ever, Un-carrier customers will be able to give their ‘thank you’ gifts to anyone they choose through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Give some. Keep some. Everybody wins.
This week, T-Mobile customers will get thanked with TWO free FandangoNOW movie rentals and TWO gifts from Shell and the Fuel Rewards program for a sweet $0.25 per gallon discount, and now, they can keep one and give one to anyone they want – even Verizon and AT&T customers. T-Mobile customers will also get a $15 Lyft ride as part of their weekly thanking that they can keep or give. Even better, with this new gifting feature in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, customers will be able to give select future gifts as well!
“With the Un-carrier, the customer – and now even their family and friends – always get more. The other guys don’t even know how to give you something without asking for more – much less give you something you can share with family and friends,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Personally, I’m gifting one of my T-Mobile Tuesday gifts to Lowell and another to Randall to say ‘thank you’ for donating so many customers to T-Mobile for so many years.”
T-Mobile Tuesdays has been a massive hit with Un-carrier customers. Since launching last summer, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app has been downloaded more than 10 million times, topping the charts in both the App Store and Google Play Store. More than 6 million T-Mobile customers have accepted over 27 million gifts on Tuesdays, including over 6 million hours of movies and 2.8 million gallons of discounted gas! And don’t forget the epic grand prizes, including:
- A seven-night Caribbean cruise from Celebrity Cruises
- An $8000 Zappos shopping spree
- A trip to the American Music Awards
- A new car and free Shell gas for a year!
Limited time offers; subject to change. 1 redemption per member/giftee. Shell: $0.25 off up to 20 gallons for 1 fuel tank; free Shell Fuel Rewards account req’d, redeem by 1/25/17. Fandango Now: Use code for rental up to $5 value, free Fandago acct req’d, redeem by 1/25/17. Lyft: Redeem by 1/25/17; free Lyft app req’d, must be 18+. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY for sweepstakes & void where prohibited. See Official Rules at T-MobileTuesdays.com.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. The Company's advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 71.5 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
