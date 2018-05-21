T-Mobile to Kickoff LG G7 ThinQ Pre-Sale with a ‘Buy One Get One’ Deal starting May 25

May 21, 2018
The Un-carrier today announced that LG’s spring flagship, the G7 ThinQ, will be available for online pre-sale starting this Friday, May 25 at 5:00 a.m. PT at www.t-mobile.com for $30 down and $30 a month (FRP: $750) on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan. One of over a dozen 600MHz capable devices launching at T-Mobile this year, the G7 is T-Mobile’s latest gigabit-class device to light up all the advanced T-Mobile network features – like 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM. The G7 will be available at participating stores nationwide starting June 1. 
 
For anyone thinking of picking up a G7 for yourself and maybe a lucky family member, starting at pre-sale, customers who snag two G7s on EIP will be eligible to get one on the house through monthly bill credits. And only at T-Mobile can you get the G7 in Raspberry Rose – just check it out in Des’ unboxing video:
 

 
For more information on the G7 at T-Mobile, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/devices/lg-g7.  
 
