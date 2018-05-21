T-Mobile to Kickoff LG G7 ThinQ Pre-Sale with a ‘Buy One Get One’ Deal starting May 25

For anyone thinking of picking up a G7 for yourself and maybe a lucky family member, starting at pre-sale, customers who snag two G7s on EIP will be eligible to get one on the house through monthly bill credits. And only at T-Mobile can you get the G7 in Raspberry Rose – just check it out in Des’ unboxing video:
Limited time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit, service, and finance agreements for both devices required. $25 SIM starter kits or, in stores & on customer service calls, $20 upgrade support charge may be required. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance becomes due on 1 or both devices and credits may stop; contact us for details. Device pricing for well-qualified customers. Must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combined with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). Equipment Installment Plan: 24 monthly payments; 0% APR. Gigabit-class speeds may require qualifying plan or extra feature.
