T-Mobile to Host CodeDay Eastside

T-Mobile is Sponsoring 24-Hour Event for Young, Aspiring Tech Talent
WHO:
T-Mobile is hosting as many as 110 high school and college students at its headquarters in Bellevue for CodeDay Eastside. The 24-hour event is held in cities nationwide, and is aimed at showing students the fun side of coding by helping them create their own apps and games.
Students of all skill levels are welcome. A workshop and expert mentors from T-Mobile are available to help beginners. Space is still available, but it's filling up quickly! Students can sign up at: https://codeday.org/seattle-eastside.
WHAT:
CodeDay is a nationwide event where student programmers, artists, musicians, actors, and everyone else can get together to build apps and games over a 24-hour period. Past participants have gone on to create venture-funded startups and gain hundreds of thousands of downloads on app stores. Hundreds of past participants now work as full-time engineers for leading companies.
WHEN:
Saturday, February 18 to Sunday, February 19
11am, 2/18 – 12pm, 2/19
WHERE:
T-Mobile Headquarters
3625 132nd Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
VISUALS:
- Mentors from T-Mobile working with students to help solve problems, answer questions and provide guidance
- Interviews with students, mentors and organizers
- Student presentations (10am Sunday)
- Awards ceremony (11am Sunday)
