T-Mobile Shakes Things Up with T-Mobile ONE Plus

2x Faster Global Data : already, T-Mobile ONE customers get free data roaming in 140+ countries and destinations ; now, they’ll get twice the speed, up to 3G speeds, wherever available;

: already, T-Mobile ONE customers get ; now, they’ll get twice the speed, up to 3G speeds, wherever available; Unlimited HD Day Passes : get all the HD video you want, whenever you want it;

: get all the HD video you want, whenever you want it; Unlimited Gogo : unlimited monthly Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi on your smartphone for the entire flight;

: unlimited monthly Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi on your smartphone for the flight; Voicemail to Text : transcribes voicemails to text or email for those moments when you can’t listen;

: transcribes voicemails to text or email for those moments when you can’t listen; Name ID : gives you superior caller ID, text ID, and the power to block unwanted calls and texts.

Unlimited high-speed smartphone mobile hotspot data : turn your phone into a hotspot and connect your laptop or tablet to get unlimited high-speed data on those devices, too;

: turn your phone into a hotspot and connect your laptop or tablet to get unlimited high-speed data on those devices, too; Stateside International Talk (a $15 value) for unlimited calling from the U.S to landlines in 70+ countries and mobile numbers in 30+ countries along with discounted calling to 200+ countries.

On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>28 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Video streams on smartphone/tablet at 480p unless you activate an HD Day pass. Capable device required for some features. For direct communications between 2 people; certain numbers not included & may incur add’l charges. Tethering: Tethering at max 3G speeds; full speeds avail. with Plus Int’l. See T-Mobile.com/OpenInternet for data management details. Standard int’l speeds approx. 256 kbps.

