T-Mobile Responds to Hurricane Maria

September 19, 2017
Bellevue, Washington – September 19, 2017 – To help customers impacted by Hurricane Maria (as we did for Hurricane Irma), T-Mobile is offering customers in Puerto Rico (area codes 787 and 939) not on T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice plans the ability to call or text anywhere in the US for free through September 24 (T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling & texting). Customers in Puerto Rico not on T-Mobile ONE will also have unlimited data (T-Mobile ONE customers always have unlimited data).
 
To read more about T-Mobile’s support for customers and communities during the 2017 hurricane season, visit the following pages:
  • T-Mobile’s efforts for Hurricane Irma, click here.
  • T-Mobile’s efforts for Hurricane Harvey, click here.
