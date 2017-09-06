T-Mobile responds to Hurricane Irma

September 06, 2017
T-Mobile responds to Hurricane Irma
Bellevue, Washington – Sept. 5, 2017 – To help our customers connect with loved ones in the path of Hurricane Irma, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is offering free calls and texts, as well as unlimited data, to all T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in affected areas of Puerto Rico who are not on T-Mobile ONE.
 
“We are gearing up to fully support our customers and employees through this monster storm,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in its path."
 
Starting today through Sept. 8, T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in area codes 787 and 939 can call anywhere in the US for free (T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling/texting).  MetroPCS and T-Mobile customers not on T-Mobile ONE can enjoy unlimited data (T-Mobile ONE customers always have unlimited data).
 
T-Mobile is working closely with charitable organizations to help people affected by the storm get easy access to aid and supplies. T-Mobile also is monitoring other locations that may be affected by the storm and will adjust offerings as needed.
 
For more information on how T-Mobile is responding to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobile-responds-to-hurricane-harvey.htm

For information on how T-Mobile prepares for hurricanes: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobile-prepares-for-2017-hurricane-season.htm
 
