T-Mobile responds to Hurricane Irma

“We are gearing up to fully support our customers and employees through this monster storm,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in its path."
Starting today through Sept. 8, T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in area codes 787 and 939 can call anywhere in the US for free (T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling/texting). MetroPCS and T-Mobile customers not on T-Mobile ONE can enjoy unlimited data (T-Mobile ONE customers always have unlimited data).
T-Mobile is working closely with charitable organizations to help people affected by the storm get easy access to aid and supplies. T-Mobile also is monitoring other locations that may be affected by the storm and will adjust offerings as needed.
For more information on how T-Mobile is responding to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobile-responds-to-hurricane-harvey.htm
For information on how T-Mobile prepares for hurricanes: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobile-prepares-for-2017-hurricane-season.htm