T-Mobile Responds to Hurricane Harvey

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of this powerful storm,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.
From Aug. 25-Sept. 1, T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in the following area codes can call anywhere in the US for free (T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling/texting):
- Texas: 830, 512, 210, 936, 956, 361,979, 281,832,713, 936, 409
- Louisiana: 337, 985
For information on how T-Mobile prepares for hurricanes: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobile-prepares-for-2017-hurricane-season.htm