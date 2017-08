T-Mobile Responds to Hurricane Harvey

Texas: 830, 512, 210, 936, 956, 361,979, 281,832,713, 936, 409

Louisiana: 337, 985

To help our customers connect with loved ones in the path of Hurricane Harvey, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making it free for customers, including prepaid customers, to call or text from impacted areas of Texas and Louisiana.“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of this powerful storm,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile.From Aug. 25-Sept. 1, T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in the following area codes can call anywhere in the US for free (T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling/texting):For information on how T-Mobile prepares for hurricanes: https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/t-mobile-prepares-for-2017-hurricane-season.htm