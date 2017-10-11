T-Mobile Responds to California Wildfires

October 11, 2017
T-Mobile Responds to California Wildfires
The wildfires in California have been devastating for tens of thousands of people, including T-Mobile customers. We have confirmed that all employees are safe and accounted for and continue to remain focused on restoring cell service to affected areas as quickly as possible. We are also continuing to evaluate ways to support both our customers and employees as recovery progresses.  
 
Customer Updates (as of Oct. 11, 2017)
  • T-Mobile is promoting ‘Text to Give’ to help those affected by the California wildfires. To donate $10 to the American Red Cross for the California Wildfire relief efforts text CAWILDFIRES to 90999. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill.  Message & data rates may apply. More information: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/
Network Updates (as of Oct. 11, 2017)
  • Service has been restored to most areas.
  • Deployed emergency equipment such as portable generators, fuel trucks, and portable base stations that can provide temporary cellular service (known as COWs or COLTs)
  • Mobile trucks stocked with water, snacks, respiratory masks as well as charging stations and portable chargers are in place
Customers have many options to stay up to date with T-Mobile’s recovery efforts:
<< Back
  • RSS Feeds  |   Email Alerts

  • Media Library

    Images & Logos
    Videos

  • About Us

    The Company
    Investor Relations

  • Contact Us

    Media Inquiries
    Customer Care

You must be logged in to view this item.



Login

This area is reserved for members of the news media. If you qualify, please update your user profile and check the box marked "Check here to register as an accredited member of the news media". Please include any notes in the "Supporting information for media credentials" box. We will notify you of your status via e-mail in one business day.