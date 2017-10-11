T-Mobile Responds to California Wildfires

Customer Updates (as of Oct. 11, 2017)
- T-Mobile is promoting ‘Text to Give’ to help those affected by the California wildfires. To donate $10 to the American Red Cross for the California Wildfire relief efforts text CAWILDFIRES to 90999. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/
- Service has been restored to most areas.
- Deployed emergency equipment such as portable generators, fuel trucks, and portable base stations that can provide temporary cellular service (known as COWs or COLTs)
- Mobile trucks stocked with water, snacks, respiratory masks as well as charging stations and portable chargers are in place
