T-Mobile Prepares for Tropical Storm Nate

Stay safe and calm. Our engineers are aware of outages when they occur and will work 24/7 to get service restored as quickly as possible.

Our engineers are aware of outages when they occur and will work 24/7 to get service restored as quickly as possible. Hazardous conditions may cause delays. Flooding, downed trees and other obstacles can hinder restoration efforts. Engineers will make repairs as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Flooding, downed trees and other obstacles can hinder restoration efforts. Engineers will make repairs as soon as it’s safe to do so. If you still have power but no mobile service, try Wi-Fi calling, which allows T-Mobile customers with capable devices to text and make and receive voice calls via any Wi-Fi connection. For Apple phones, go to Settings > Phone > Wi-Fi Calling and for Android phones, go to Settings > More Connection Settings > Wi-Fi Calling. We recommend setting this up ahead of the storm.

Send a text instead of calling. Text messages are more likely to get through a wireless network during high-usage periods because they take up fewer network resources.

instead of calling. Text messages are more likely to get through a wireless network during high-usage periods because they take up fewer network resources. If you need to make a call, consider keeping it short so others can also get through. The number of calls typically spikes during severe weather events, so keeping the lines free for emergency workers and your neighbors would be appreciated!

Follow us on social media or check the T-Mobile Newsroom

Visit www.my.t-mobile.com or call 611 from your T-Mobile handset

For the latest storm forecasts from NOAA’s National Weather Service at weather.gov and the National Hurricane Center at hurricanes.gov.

As Tropical Storm Nate makes its way toward the US Gulf Coast, T-Mobile is providing customers with information on what we are doing to prepare, and what they can expect during and after the storm.Before any hurricane forecasted to make landfall in the US or its territories, T-Mobile sets up an engineering command center near the expected area of impact and deploys rapid-response teams to minimize potential interruptions to wireless service. In addition, T-Mobile’s Geo-Redundant Network Operation Centers (NOCs) closely manage network traffic and further coordinate any response to an event, such as the aftermath of a hurricane.Even with our extensive advance preparations, service interruptions could happen, particularly if there are power outages. Once recovery efforts can begin, T-Mobile deploys equipment, supplies and disaster experts to all affected areas. Emergency equipment includes portable generators, fuel trucks, Cell On Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (CoLTS), fuel and diesel trucks and other vehicles.While engineers work to restore service (if your mobile service has been interrupted) here are some things to keep in mind:If you still have a connection to the T-Mobile network after the storm passes, here are a few reminders:Customers have many options to stay up to date with T-Mobile’s recovery efforts: