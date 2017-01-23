T-Mobile ONE Now Includes Monthly Taxes & Fees

The Un-carrier delivers solution for the nearly 9 out of 10 wireless customers who think ALL wireless plans should include taxes and fees
Bellevue, Washington — January 23, 2017 — It’s here! Announced at CES 2017, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) has flipped the switch and gone all in with T-Mobile ONE. That’s right, T-Mobile ONE now includes all monthly taxes, surcharges and fees. So, when a family of four signs up to pay $40 each with autopay for the unlimited T-Mobile ONE, they actually pay just that for unlimited wireless service—$40 per person and not a penny more.
Research firm CivicScience recently surveyed more than 800 U.S. wireless customers on behalf of T-Mobile, and the results don’t look good for the carriers.
- A whopping 86 percent of respondents “it is wrong for the price on your monthly wireless bill to be more than the advertised price” and said “wireless carriers should include taxes and fees in the prices they advertise”
- 6 in 10 people (59 percent) said they believe the carriers make up fees just to make more money!
- 72 percent of respondents equated getting hit with taxes and fees on their wireless bill to getting “punched in the face” or “kicked in the stomach.”
- A full 68 percent admitted to wanting to “yell or kick things” when their carrier bill unexpectedly changes.
- And 23 percent said they get “angry,” “furious” or even “incensed and outraged” when their bill unexpectedly changes.
On top of that, T-Mobile ONE is now covered by the Un-carrier’s Un-contract, so the customer—and only the customer—has the power to increase the price they pay for T-Mobile ONE. Plus, with the new T-Mobile KickBack, customers can get up to $10 back per line every month they use 2GB or less. Now, T-Mobile ONE is perfect for everyone—whether you need a little or a lot.
