You’ve Got Our Backs, So We’ve Got Yours. T-Mobile Launches Extensive Military Support Initiative

The Un-carrier introduces T-Mobile ONE Military with its biggest discount ever for families, commits to hire 10,000 of our military in five years, and invests to expand LTE coverage and capacity and bring 5G to US military communities
T-Mobile is:
- Launching T-Mobile ONE Military with half off family lines – the biggest military discount in wireless
- Pledging to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses in the next five years
- Providing funding to expand FourBlock’s successful Career Readiness Program to 20 total cities and launch online so all military and veterans can enroll from anywhere for free
- Investing more than half a billion dollars this year to expand LTE coverage and capacity and lay the foundation for 5G in communities around U.S. military bases
And that’s just the first part of the Un-carrier’s multi-faceted military support initiative.
T-Mobile is also making its biggest hiring commitment ever, pledging to recruit 10,000 veterans and military spouses in the next five years. And, the Un-carrier is joining forces with and funding non-profit FourBlock to expand their successful Career Readiness Program to 20 cities and launch it online so all military can take it from anywhere. Plus, the Un-carrier is investing more than $500 million this year to expand LTE coverage and capacity and lay the foundation for 5G in communities around US military bases.
“We’re going full-throttle to support our military and their families,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "This is T-Mobile’s biggest discount ever for families. Our biggest hiring commitment ever. And, we’re putting our biggest network investment ever – our $8 billion in nationwide spectrum – to work so that military communities aren’t left behind when it comes to 5G. Why are we going this big? Because ‘thank you for your service’ – that’s why.”
T-Mobile has long been recognized as a leader in military support. In 2017, the Un-carrier was named a Military Friendly Employer by Military Friendly® for 11 years. On top of that, T-Mobile has been recognized with more than 20 additional military-friendly honors over the last decade, due in part to its hiring track record and benefits which include guaranteed pay and benefits for military leave, reserve training, and up to six months of deployment.
But, for the Un-carrier, good is never good enough.
T-Mobile’s Biggest Discount Ever
T-Mobile ONE Military is the biggest military discount in wireless. Where the Duopoly give military $15 off per account or 15% off – roughly what they tack on to the bill in taxes and fees – the Un-carrier is going big. It’s 20% off the first line and Half Off up to five additional voice lines. The first line is $55 with AutoPay – normally $70. And it’s Half Off after that, up to six lines – just $25 for the second line and $10 per line for the third through sixth lines with AutoPay.
Altogether, that’s a massive savings. On average, a family of four can save $665 compared to AT&T and $764 compared to Verizon per year with their military discounts.
“What the Duopoly do for military – help cover taxes and fees – is what we do for everyone already,” said Legere. “Now, we’re also going big to save military customers hundreds per year – all on America’s best unlimited network.”
Plus, anyone on T-Mobile ONE Military can get a Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or S8 Active at Half Off, too! Simply snag your new phone on an Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) by May 31st and get your discount back via 24 monthly bill credits for up to three phones per account.
And, T-Mobile ONE Military includes everything in T-Mobile ONE at no extra cost, like:
- Simple Global: unlimited text and data roaming and low flat-rate calling in 140+ countries and destinations
- Mobile Without Borders: get free calling and texting to and from Mexico and Canada and up to 5 GB of free high-speed data when traveling there
- Gogo Inflight: get free unlimited texting all flight long and 1 hour of free smartphone Wi-Fi on all Gogo-equipped domestic flights
- Taxes and Fees Included: when we say it’s just $100 for a family of four, it really is, which could save hundreds vs carrier plans with all those taxes and fees added
- Netflix: get free Netflix Standard to watch on your TV, smartphone, tablet or wherever you want for as long as you’re a customer on a family plan
- T-Mobile Tuesdays: get thanked with free stuff every week just for being a customer
- Scam ID and Scam Block: get alerted when likely scammers are calling
- Mobile Hotspot: connect all your devices to the internet with included 3G tethering data
- Carrier Freedom: T-Mobile helps cover your switching costs
T-Mobile ONE Military will be available at T-Mobile stores nationwide – and on bases – starting April 22 for military and their families, including active duty military, Reserve, National Guard, veterans, and Gold Star families, plus the small businesses they own up to 12 voice lines.
T-Mobile’s Biggest Hiring Commitment Ever
Veterans and military spouses face significant employment challenges. While overall veteran unemployment rates now hover around the national average, nearly 53% of U.S. military experience some period of unemployment within 15 months after leaving the service, according to analysis by the Department of Veterans Affairs.1
Military spouses have an even harder time landing jobs and growing careers when they may need to pull up and move with a new military deployment. That’s partly why the unemployment rate for spouses of active-duty military is at least 4x the national average.2 And many military spouses who are employed have jobs that don’t match their higher skill, education or prior salary levels.3
That’s why T-Mobile is pledging to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses in the next five years, expanding the Un-carrier’s prior 2016 commitment as part of the Joining Forces Initiative to hire 5,000 more of our nation’s veterans and their spouses by 2021.
“At T-Mobile, we don’t just see the uniform…we see the family behind the uniform,” said Legere. “I was shocked when I learned that over half of service members experience some unemployment after leaving the military and active-duty spouses have a 4x higher unemployment rate than the national average. Our country can do better! So we’re stepping up with our biggest hiring commitment ever and a new partnership with FourBlock.”
T-Mobile is providing funding and support to expand the FourBlock Career Readiness Program to 20 total cities and launch online this fall, so that ALL members of the US military, veterans and their families anywhere on the globe can enroll for free.
FourBlock created the FourBlock Career Readiness Program in 2013, in partnership with Columbia University Center for Veteran Transition and Integration, to help military transition to civilian careers. To date, the program has delivered impressive results, helping more than a thousand alumni land fulfilling, long-term careers. 94% of alumni feel FourBlock improved their transition from military to corporate life. 80% say they were inspired to pursue more challenging careers, and 87% say FourBlock opened up new career paths.
“Thanks to T-Mobile, we are drastically scaling our resident Career Readiness Program and bringing it online to reach a nearly infinite number of transitioning veterans,” said Lauren Schulz, executive director of FourBlock. “Veterans develop valuable skills during their service and our curriculum teaches them how to market their talents towards civilian careers.”
You can visit www.FourBlock.org to learn more and to sign-up to be notified when the FourBlock Career Readiness Program launches online nationwide this fall.
T-Mobile’s Biggest Network Investment Ever … Put to Work to Bring 5G to Our Military Communities
T-Mobile’s nationwide LTE coverage has nearly tripled in the last three years and now covers 322 million people – nearly every American – serving our military well. And, Un-carrier customers get it all on a network with download speeds that are 16% faster than Verizon and 18% faster than AT&T on the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, according to Speedtest.4 Plus, T-Mobile is the sole provider of LTE coverage at Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, thanks to the Un-carrier’s groundbreaking deal with the Navy to build a network from the ground up connecting the men, women and families stationed there to those back home.
T-Mobile is putting its biggest network investment ever – more than $8 billion in nationwide spectrum – to work for our military and the communities they call home. In 2018, T-Mobile will invest more than half a billion dollars to expand LTE capacity and coverage around military bases and the communities they call home. And, the Un-carrier is laying a foundation for 5G in those communities by rolling out 5G-ready infrastructure. When this breakthrough, next-generation technology is ready, our military won’t be left behind because T-Mobile is planning to bring nationwide 5G to everyone, everywhere.
To learn more about T-Mobile’s network visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage. To learn more about T-Mobile’s military support initiative and T-Mobile ONE Military, visit www.t-mobile.com/brand/military.
