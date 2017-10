T-Mobile Offers Text-to-Give in Aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting

Text “VEGAS” to 20222 to make a $10 donation to the National Compassion Fund.

Text “VEGAS” to 50555 to make a $10 donation to the University Medical Center Foundation (UMFC).

– T-Mobile is making text-to-give available to help customers make charitable donations in the aftermath of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.“I’m heartbroken and appalled at what happened in Las Vegas,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.”T-Mobile customers can help those impacted by the shooting in the following ways:The one-time donations will show up on their next T-Mobile bill. You can find more information about Mobile Giving here T-Mobile US Media Relations