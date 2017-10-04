T-Mobile Offers Text-to-Give in Aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting

October 04, 2017
T-Mobile Offers Text-to-Give in Aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting
Bellevue, Washington – October 4, 2017 – T-Mobile is making text-to-give available to help customers make charitable donations in the aftermath of the October 1 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“I’m heartbroken and appalled at what happened in Las Vegas,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.”

T-Mobile customers can help those impacted by the shooting in the following ways: The one-time donations will show up on their next T-Mobile bill. You can find more information about Mobile Giving here.

Media Contact
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com
