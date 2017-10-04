T-Mobile Offers Text-to-Give in Aftermath of the Las Vegas Shooting

“I’m heartbroken and appalled at what happened in Las Vegas,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected.”
T-Mobile customers can help those impacted by the shooting in the following ways:
- Text “VEGAS” to 20222 to make a $10 donation to the National Compassion Fund.
- Text “VEGAS” to 50555 to make a $10 donation to the University Medical Center Foundation (UMFC).
Media Contact
T-Mobile US Media Relations
MediaRelations@t-mobile.com