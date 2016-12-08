T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle to Light up the Seattle Sky with Even More Rockin’ Fireworks to Welcome 2017

America’s Un-carrier is the exclusive title sponsor for the fourth year in a row

KING 5 Television will feature exclusive live broadcast coverage beginning at 11:35 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The ten minute fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 31.

KEXP 90.3 FM will broadcast the fireworks soundtrack from 11:59 p.m. to 12:09 a.m. The celebratory playlist will include: David Bowie “Space Oddity” David Bowie “Let’s Dance” Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop This Feeling” ODESZA “Say My Name” Calvin Harris “This Is What You Came For (R3hab & Henry Fong Remix)” Grace Love & the True Loves “Fire” Beyonce “Freedom” David Bowie & Queen “Under Pressure” Prince “Purple Rain” Prince “Let’s Go Crazy”



